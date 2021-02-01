wipeout
Sable Ranch, where scenes for the TV series "Wipeout" are filmed, among other productions. | Katharine Lotze, Signal file photo.

 

‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 1, 2021

By Raychel Stewart | The Signal

The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.

Michael Paredes, a 38-year-old Oxnard man, died from an acute myocardial infarction, medical term for heart attack, according to the documents. A second cause was listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a narrowing of the arteries preventing adequate blood flow to the heart.

There were no other causes listed, but the document attributed Paredes’ death to natural causes.

Paredes was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:57 p.m. Nov. 19, one day after filming the show. A source close to the reality competition show production, who asked not to be identified as they were unauthorized to speak on the matter, confirmed in November Paredes had completed the obstacle course before seeking medical attention. Medical staff on site then aided the man before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The show briefly paused production before resuming later that week, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office.

The “Wipeout” production company, Endemol Shine North America released a statement shortly after Paredes’ death, saying, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

No Comments for : ‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit

    Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit

    14 mins ago
  • CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition

    CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition

    38 mins ago
  • College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

    College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

    2 hours ago
  • Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery

    Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases

    L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases

    5 hours ago
  • City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website

    City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website

    6 hours ago
  • Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents

    Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents

    6 hours ago
  • ‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack

    ‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack

    7 hours ago
  • Newsom Swears in Dr. Shirley Weber as California Secretary of State

    Newsom Swears in Dr. Shirley Weber as California Secretary of State

    8 hours ago
  • Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement

    Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.