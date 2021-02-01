‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack

The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.

Michael Paredes, a 38-year-old Oxnard man, died from an acute myocardial infarction, medical term for heart attack, according to the documents. A second cause was listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a narrowing of the arteries preventing adequate blood flow to the heart.

There were no other causes listed, but the document attributed Paredes’ death to natural causes.

Paredes was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:57 p.m. Nov. 19, one day after filming the show. A source close to the reality competition show production, who asked not to be identified as they were unauthorized to speak on the matter, confirmed in November Paredes had completed the obstacle course before seeking medical attention. Medical staff on site then aided the man before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The show briefly paused production before resuming later that week, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office.

The “Wipeout” production company, Endemol Shine North America released a statement shortly after Paredes’ death, saying, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”