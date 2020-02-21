WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary

The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Veg Fest, Santa Clarita’s first-ever plant & planet-friendly festival, just announced that the local WiSH Education Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s event.

“We chose WiSH as our beneficiary because of their initiative to put Wellness Centers and SEL (Social Emotional Learning) classes in every school in the Hart District.” said festival Founder Jess Guidroz. “I’ve been a teacher at La Mesa Jr. High School (Go Lobos!) in the William S. Hart School District for the past 7 years. My wife and I graduated from La Mesa and Canyon High School. Our hearts are here in this district. After the tragedy at Saugus last year we know the need for wellness and education on mental, social & emotional health is more important now than ever before. Supporting WiSH is in direct alignment with our mission and we’re honored to collaborate with them.”

The Veg Fest is switching things up this year. Instead of a pricey entrance fee that includes unlimited pours they’ve decided to make tickets only $10 that includes admission only. This way attendees can choose whether or not they’d like to purchase beer and wine. Attendees can expect to enjoy delicious plant-based food, beer, and wine from over 50+ vendors, the best solo and duo acoustic musical acts in Santa Clarita, and the highest of vibes. “It’s a foodies, beer-snobs, wine-o’s paradise!” Says Cacey Scott, the Veg Fest’s CEO.

The Veg Fest is only showcasing local breweries and wineries at the event to show off our amazing local craft breweries and wineries. In addition, there will be live music, a Kids Kingdom with bounce houses, face painting, slack-lining, food competitions, graffiti-art walls, and so much more!

The festival is the brainchild of Jess Guidroz, whose mission is simple: to create a more compassionate community right here in Santa Clarita. “There is something magical about thousands of people coming together to celebrate compassion and wellbeing.” Says Jess.

Early bird pricing is now available. For more event info, including a schedule of events, visit www.SCVVegFest.com.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Time: Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Place: Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

Entrance fee: Current Early Bird Pricing: $10. Ages 12-18: $5. Ages 0-11: Free

Contact: For more information, contact Jess Guidroz: jess@scvvegfest.com

