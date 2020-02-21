[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary
| Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
WiSH logo

The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Veg Fest, Santa Clarita’s first-ever plant & planet-friendly festival, just announced that the local WiSH Education Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s event.

“We chose WiSH as our beneficiary because of their initiative to put Wellness Centers and SEL (Social Emotional Learning) classes in every school in the Hart District.” said festival Founder Jess Guidroz. “I’ve been a teacher at La Mesa Jr. High School (Go Lobos!) in the William S. Hart School District for the past 7 years. My wife and I graduated from La Mesa and Canyon High School. Our hearts are here in this district. After the tragedy at Saugus last year we know the need for wellness and education on mental, social & emotional health is more important now than ever before. Supporting WiSH is in direct alignment with our mission and we’re honored to collaborate with them.”

The Veg Fest is switching things up this year. Instead of a pricey entrance fee that includes unlimited pours they’ve decided to make tickets only $10 that includes admission only. This way attendees can choose whether or not they’d like to purchase beer and wine. Attendees can expect to enjoy delicious plant-based food, beer, and wine from over 50+ vendors, the best solo and duo acoustic musical acts in Santa Clarita, and the highest of vibes. “It’s a foodies, beer-snobs, wine-o’s paradise!” Says Cacey Scott, the Veg Fest’s CEO.

The Veg Fest is only showcasing local breweries and wineries at the event to show off our amazing local craft breweries and wineries. In addition, there will be live music, a Kids Kingdom with bounce houses, face painting, slack-lining, food competitions, graffiti-art walls, and so much more!

The festival is the brainchild of Jess Guidroz, whose mission is simple: to create a more compassionate community right here in Santa Clarita. “There is something magical about thousands of people coming together to celebrate compassion and wellbeing.” Says Jess.

Early bird pricing is now available. For more event info, including a schedule of events, visit www.SCVVegFest.com.

Event details:
Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020
Time: Noon to 6:00 p.m.
Place: Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
Entrance fee: Current Early Bird Pricing: $10. Ages 12-18: $5. Ages 0-11: Free
Contact: For more information, contact Jess Guidroz: jess@scvvegfest.com
SCV Veg Fest
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital

SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
Taylor Kellstrom, a Santa Clarita resident and RE/MAX realtor, will be running the Los Angeles Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA).
FULL STORY...

March 6: Art Reception for SCAA’s New Exhibit, ‘Vintage’

March 6: Art Reception for SCAA’s New Exhibit, ‘Vintage’
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
FULL STORY...

Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’

Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
FULL STORY...
