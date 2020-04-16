Aprill 20: WiSH Foundation Complimentary Virtual Fitness Class

Let’s Get Moving! With gyms closed and movement curtailed, the WiSH Education Foundation is coming to the rescue to get your blood pumping with a complimentary fitness training session Monday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m.

Session leader Adnan Hyder spent years as a personal trainer and Fitness Manager at Equinox prior to his time as Fitness Director at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health; he is currently the General Manager at the Indianapolis Healthplex. Adnan also has a BS in Physiology and Neuroscience from UCSD and an MBA from Pepperdine. The training session requires no special equipment; using your own body weight, the session can be modified for any fitness level. The ZOOM link will be posted on the WiSH Education Foundation Facebook page by Sunday for anyone interested in participating.

Hyder trained WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels for her successful Kilimanjaro climb in September 2017.

“He was, hands down, the best personal trainer I’ve ever had,” Daniels said. “He established an incredible program at HMFH that continues to provide excellent trainers for casual to hard core athletes. He’s incredibly fit, engaging and knowledgeable; I learned so much about the science of fitness, such as the order to a workout, or making sure to add the “push” to the “pull.” Adnan and his wife both graduated from Hart District schools and he reached out to me to see if he could help the community through WiSH. He has always supported us and as a former student, appreciates how impactful we’ve been over the years. He said he was driven to make the call after watching WiSH’s emergency school closure response due to Coronavirus – how our computer program has provided nearly 4,000 students with needed chromebooks for remote learning. I thought it was so generous that he wanted to give back and help sustain both our community and WiSH’s mission as we navigate this difficult time.”

This is a very unique opportunity to get a free personal training session with a highly skilled and experienced trainer. If anyone is interested in further training, Hyder will offer one-on-one virtual, tailored, private sessions for a small fee, donating 100% to WiSH. After the complimentary session on Monday, anyone interested can contact WiSH directly at wish@hartdistrict.org for more information.

Please support our community whenever possible. We are in this together.

For more information, contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at WiSH@hartdistrict.org, or go to www.wishscv.org.