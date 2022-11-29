WiSH Foundation Names Kia of Valencia Major Sponsor

Once again, Kia of Valencia steps up to make a difference for the over 22,000 students of the Hart District. Their generous sponsorship allows WiSH to support student programs for 7-12 grade public schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

K1a, in the Hello Auto Group, has a strong commitment to community and the future of our students. WiSH’s funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on student wellness; with the anxiety on our campuses growing each year, students are reaching out in ever greater numbers to find resources fo mitigate its effects.

WiSH established/funded wellness centers on campuses district wide and continues to fund resources and renewables for the centers each

In addition, the wellness umbrella has expanded to include music and the arts, with Kia’s funding capable of reaching every student in the district.

Hello Auto has been a remarkably generous partner to WiSH and the students they serve, and Kia’s impact will extend far beyond their annual partnership to leave a lasting legacy for our local students

More information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...