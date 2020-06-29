WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show

WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June’s inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.

Included in the show, hosted by 2019 SCV Man of the Year and WiSH founding board member Ed Masterson, were supportive videos from Hart District funding recipients including administrators, teachers and students, and a special shout-out to the SCV and WiSH from NFL Quarterback Matt Moore, who attended Hart High School.

The winners of the Group category were Jaia Bryant and Aviah Priestley; the Over 18 category was won by Melissa Brewer and the Under 18 category winner was Micah Charles.

The winning videos can be seen at www.wishscv.org.

The SCV Virtual Talent Show was presented by SCVTV and sponsored by Westfield Valencia Town Center. SCVTV’s Jessica Boyer was instrumental in the event, providing an easy submission process and all editing.

Prizes were also generously provided by Westfield Valencia Town Center, Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and SOS Entertainment.

The nonprofit WiSH Foundation is grateful to media partners SCVTV, Santa Clarita Magazine, The Signal and KHTS.

Any questions can be directed to wish@hartdistrict.org.