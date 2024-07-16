WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families

The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming ’24-’25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.

Presented by College Click and partners, this webinar series is designed to help college bound high school students and parents understand some of the major steps in the college admissions process. Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices to assist in navigating the college admissions process.

All webinars take place on Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and are interactive; Q&A will be moderated by chat.

Thanks to a generous sponsor, Boston Scientific, there is no cost for registration this year.

WiSH works closely with partner College Click CEO and founder Donna Siegel who is on the WiSH Board of Directors.

Siegel is one of only 250 Certified Educational Planners in the country, as well as being a Certified College Counselor and Certified Educational Consultant.

In addition to her own expertise, Siegel brings to the webinars a wide range of admissions experts in a wide range of areas, including general college admissions, testing, college financing options, scholarships, student athletics, visual and performing arts, the AXS Companion and how to navigate the University of California and Common Applications and essays. The Common Application is a single online college application form used by over 900 colleges and universities.

The webinars kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 21 with the “General College Overview Process.” This overview has helped thousands of families achieve greater peace of mind and success in approaching college admissions.

The Aug. 21 webinar will cover an overview of the college planning process, including how to build a college list, the application process, financial aid, standard definitions and many practical insights from experienced industry professionals, including elite private counselors, educational planners and admissions officers.

The remaining webinars will run through April 2025.

Interested students and families can learn more and register under events at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Established in 2011, WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and answers the call of teachers and administrators for program resources and supplies that enrich the educational experience for the over 21,000 students in the William S. Hart Union School District, grades 7-12 public schools of the Santa Clarita Valley. WiSH is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit.

To learn more about WiSH Education Foundation programs and events and to sign up for newsletters, please visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org, where you can also make a tax-deductible, impactful difference.

