WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances

The William S. Hart Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.

Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so you can be confident and have peace of mind as you approach this exciting time.

All webinars held 5-6:30 p.m.

The webinars are interactive and Q&A will be moderated through chat.

Registration for the live webinars is free. Recordings are $35 as a WiSH fundraiser and can be purchased at

Questions? Email wish@hartdistrict.org.

Spring 2026 WiSH Wednesday Webinars:

﻿

Feb. 11: College Athletic Recruiting

Led by the team from Student Athlete Advisors, this webinar will demystify the recruitment process for student-athletes. It will include the different types of athletic college opportunities, what special considerations athletes should have, and how students can reach out to relevant coaches. They will also cover new important updates on NCAA rules and regulations.

This is a must see Webinar if your student is interested in playing college-level sports.

The rules of participation in college sports are changing rapidly, this is a must-attend webinar for athletes and parents of all ages.

March 11: College Admissions for Visual and Performing Arts Majors

This session is a must-see for any student pursuing theater, visual arts, acting, film, music, design, and other creative college majors.

April 15: How to Manage Higher Education Costs

Financial Aid, Scholarships and the Western Undergraduate Exchange

Learn the ins and outs of need-based and merit-based financial aid. Expert advice on searching for scholarships and learning about the fantastic benefits and pricing of the Western Undergraduate Exchange for students living in the Western United States.

How to navigate and apply for scholarships including local Santa Clarita Valley scholarships, national, university (institutional) and more.

How to pay for college.

What is WUE? (Western Undergraduate Exchange).

How does WUE impact my choice?

Financial aid.

AP transfers.

School size.

The difference between “need based” and “merit based” scholarships.

Why choose an out-of-state school?

Does my student qualify?

How can my school counselor assist?

Resources for the FAFSA.

For more information about the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation

