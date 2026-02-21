WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors

The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of free monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.

This webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.

Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so families and students can be confident and have peace of mind during the process.

All live webinars held 5–6:30 p.m.

These interactive virtual webinars have Q&A options that will be moderated through chat.

Registration for live webinars is free.

Recordings are $35 as a WiSH fundraiser and can be purchased at

Questions? Email wish@hartdistrict.org.

Upcoming webinars:

March 11: College Admissions for Visual and Performing Arts Majors

This session is a must-see for any student pursuing theater, visual arts, acting, film, music, design and other creative college majors.

April 15: How to Manage Higher Ed Costs – Financial Aid, Scholarships and the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE)

Learn the ins and outs of need-based and merit-based financial aid. Expert advice on searching for scholarships and learning about the fantastic benefits and pricing of the Western Undergraduate Exchange for students living in the Western United States.

Topics include:

How to navigate and apply for scholarships – local (SCV Scholarships), national, university (institutional) and more.

How to pay for college.

What is WUE? (Western Undergraduate Exchange).

How does WUE impact my choice?

Financial aid.

AP transfers.

School size.

The difference between “need based” and “merit based” scholarships.

Why choose an out-of-state school?

Does my student qualify?

How can my school counselor assist?

Resources for the FAFSA.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 2011 to bridge state funding gaps for the William S. Hart Union High School District. It supports student programs,, including STEM, wellness centers and college readiness, aiming to enhance the educational experience for all students through donations and fundraising events.

To learn more and to register visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday/.

Like this: Like Loading...