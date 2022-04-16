WM Partners with Santa Clarita Artist to Raise Awareness on Organics Recycling

Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.

“We’ve been working hard to prepare for SB 1383, readying the technology, systems and facilities for organics recycling,” said Ashley Cortes, Public Sector Manager for WM of Santa Clarita. “This artistic collaboration is a fun way to engage residents about the changes coming to their services.”

Julianne Haness, a 10-year Santa Clarita resident and pattern designer, is no stranger to the waste and recycling industry. She spent eight years managing community recycling programs before deciding to focus full time on her artistic career.

“I hope residents enjoy the designs as much as I enjoyed creating them,” said Haness. “Every project is a learning opportunity and I am excited my work can help others learn about sustainability.”

The patterned kitchen towels and tote bags will be distributed by WM at local events held throughout the community, including the KHTS Home and Garden Show being held April 30 and May 1 at Central Park.

While there are no immediate changes to residential services at this time, WM would like to remind residents to recycle right—keeping trash, plastic bags and plastic wrap out of the recycling and yard waste containers.

“We’ve been helping Santa Clarita residents recycle for more than 20 years. By working together, we can make this new organic waste law an easy and positive transition for the community,” said Cortes.

For more information on recycling visit WM Recycle Right.

