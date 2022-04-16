header image

WM Partners with Santa Clarita Artist to Raise Awareness on Organics Recycling
| Friday, Apr 15, 2022

Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.

“We’ve been working hard to prepare for SB 1383, readying the technology, systems and facilities for organics recycling,” said Ashley Cortes, Public Sector Manager for WM of Santa Clarita. “This artistic collaboration is a fun way to engage residents about the changes coming to their services.”

Julianne Haness, a 10-year Santa Clarita resident and pattern designer, is no stranger to the waste and recycling industry. She spent eight years managing community recycling programs before deciding to focus full time on her artistic career.

“I hope residents enjoy the designs as much as I enjoyed creating them,” said Haness. “Every project is a learning opportunity and I am excited my work can help others learn about sustainability.”

The patterned kitchen towels and tote bags will be distributed by WM at local events held throughout the community, including the KHTS Home and Garden Show being held April 30 and May 1 at Central Park.

While there are no immediate changes to residential services at this time, WM would like to remind residents to recycle right—keeping trash, plastic bags and plastic wrap out of the recycling and yard waste containers.

“We’ve been helping Santa Clarita residents recycle for more than 20 years. By working together, we can make this new organic waste law an easy and positive transition for the community,” said Cortes.

For more information on recycling visit WM Recycle Right.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: BA.2 Subvariant Increases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
WM Partners with Santa Clarita Artist to Raise Awareness on Organics Recycling
Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.
California Delays COVID School Vaccine Mandate Until July 2023
The California Department of Public Health issued the following statement on April 14 regarding a new implementation timeline for adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school.
April 23: Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Hosts Children’s Book Signing
Children’s book author Lisa Kerr will be at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on Saturday April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sign her newly released children’s book, "Wake, Sleepy One."
June 4: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 50th Annual Benefit Auction Returns ‘In-Person’
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
New Resources for County Residents in Need
In the wake of unprecedented public interest in Breathe: Los Angeles County’s Guaranteed Income Program, L.A. County has announced the availability of extensive resources to support struggling residents, including a wide range of jobs and nutrition programs.
Construction Continues on I-5 Corridor Improvements
Work on the Golden State Freeway, I-5, continues from from the Ventura Freeway to Buena Vista Street. Commuters and travelers on I-5 should be aware of construction crews along the road during the week of April 18 to April 22.
May 5: L.A. County Sheriff Hosts ‘Conversation’ at West Ranch High School
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns during a "Community Conversation" on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Barger, Collaborators Applaud State Effort to Fund New Homekey Projects
Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction following Governor Newsom’s announcement that the County of Los Angeles will receive $12.9 million for two new Homekey projects in the community of Lancaster.
May 3: Art Tank Discussion at The MAIN, ‘Pain-free Play Selection’
The next ART TANK Discussion will be held Tuesday, May 3 beginning at 7 p.m. at The MAIN. “Pain-Free Play Selection” will be the subject of the next informal discussion.
Celebrate National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita, Become a Volunteer
Beginning Sunday, April 17, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in the community. Last year, the city had 3,312 volunteers who donated over 14,000 hours of their time to programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
City Seeking Artists, Craft Specialists for Monthly Series Celebrate
Santa Clarita's new monthly event series, Celebrate, highlights cultures from around the world.
SCVEDC’s Holly Schroeder Named Among Top 50 Economic Developers
Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2022 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, which includes Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation's Holly Schroeder.
Institute of American Indian Arts, CalArts Explore Partnership
In its ongoing mission “to empower creativity and leadership in indigenous arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts announced the formation of a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the schools to collaborate and influence each other through student and faculty exchanges.
COC Golf Back on Top at Rig City Invitational
College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.
State Fish & Wildlife Call Joshua Tree Protections Unnecessary for Now
(CN) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended against adding the iconic Joshua tree to the state endangered species list, angering environmentalists who say a lack of protections will further imperil the vulnerable trees. 
Thursday COVID Roundup: 38 New SCV Cases Bring Local Total to 72,669
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 12 new deaths, 1,214 new positive cases countywide, with 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sanitation District Resolves Legal Challenges to Environmental Protection Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is pleased to announce that the three remaining legal challenges to the agency’s state‐mandated Chloride Compliance Project and recycled water program have been resolved.
National Parks Week Begins Saturday
WASHINGTON — National Park Week, which will run from April 16 through 24, encourages everyone to discover something new about their national parks.
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
The Following is from Animal Control director Marcia Mayeda
April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will co-host a virtual community input session to gather feedback on a countywide racial equity strategic plan. 
Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG
Hacker Law Group, Santa Clarita’s preeminent business and real estate law firm, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Adamski, Moroski, Cumberland, & Green.
