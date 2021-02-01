trader joe's

Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 1, 2021

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Trader Joe’s in the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at around 8:05 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and stole an unknown amount of funds, Arriaga added.

The suspect, who was only described as a female, “(is) still outstanding,” Arriaga said. “It is currently still under active investigation.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, officials added.

No Comments for : Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit

    Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit

    16 mins ago
  • CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition

    CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition

    40 mins ago
  • College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

    College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence

    2 hours ago
  • Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery

    Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases

    L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases

    5 hours ago
  • City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website

    City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website

    6 hours ago
  • Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents

    Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents

    7 hours ago
  • ‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack

    ‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack

    7 hours ago
  • Newsom Swears in Dr. Shirley Weber as California Secretary of State

    Newsom Swears in Dr. Shirley Weber as California Secretary of State

    8 hours ago
  • Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement

    Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.