Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery

Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Trader Joe’s in the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at around 8:05 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and stole an unknown amount of funds, Arriaga added.

The suspect, who was only described as a female, “(is) still outstanding,” Arriaga said. “It is currently still under active investigation.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, officials added.