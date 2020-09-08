Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

CHPA woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed pursuit that concluded in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident commenced in Bakersfield at around 12:30 p.m., where law enforcement followed a Dodge Charger stolen out of Gardena, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard.

“We took over the pursuit on the southbound 5 (Freeway) around Smokey Bear Road, just south of Gorman,” he said. “The pursuit reached around 100 mph at times and the vehicle exited Hasley Canyon Road into the Castaic Industrial Center.”

Shortly after, law enforcement took the woman into custody around 2 p.m. on suspicion of stealing the vehicle, he added.

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the pursuit, said Greengard.

