December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Women’s Basketball: CSUN Travels to SDSU Saturday; to Host HIU Dec. 31
| Friday, Dec 27, 2019
csun women's basketball
File photo.

 

NORTHRIDGE – California State University, Northridge‘s women’s basketball team will wrap up the non-conference portion of the 2019-20 schedule with a pair of games Saturday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The Matadors (3-9) return to San Diego for the second consecutive Saturday as CSUN faces San Diego State. The game will begin at 12:30 p.m. There will be no video stream for the game, but there will be an audio broadcast produced by San Diego State.

The Aztecs are 6-7 after winning a pair of road games at California Baptist and Incarnate Word last week. Sophia Ramos was named the Mountain West Player for the week after averaging 19.5 points in SDSU’s wins. She set a new career-high with 30 points against California Baptist on 9-14 shooting, becoming the first Aztec player to score 30 points or more in nearly two years.

Taylor Kalmer is the team’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game. Kalmer is seventh in Division I this week in minutes played, 466, an average of 35.8 per game. CSUN defeated SDSU 77-74 last season in Northridge. The Aztecs lead the all-time series 10-4.

The CSUN women’s basketball team concludes 2019 with a matchup against Hope International on New Year’s Eve. The game which will be an exhibition for the Royals, but counts towards the Matadors’ record, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The game is part of a doubleheader with the Matadors’ men’s squad. As such, if the men’s game runs long, there will be a 35-minute warm-up period for the women’s teams before tip. David Gascon will have the call on BigWest.tv. The links for both games will be available on GoMatadors.com.

Wednesday’s game will be the third consecutive exhibition game for the Royals. At 10-2, HIU lost 86-49 at Hawai’i Dec. 15 before losing to Division II Hawai’i Pacific 71-59 on Dec. 20.

At 11 points per game, Rhianne Omori is HIU’s leading scorer. Shiane Talley is second on the squad in scoring (8.8) and leads the Royals in rebounding (6.2). This is the first meeting between CSUN and HIU.

The Matadors dropped a pair of games last week. CSUN lost 76-55 to Santa Clara at home Dec. 18. Jordyn Jackson paced the Matadors in scoring with a season-high 15 points. Lauren Shymkewicz scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three blocked shots.

The Matadors lost 59-40 to San Diego last Saturday. Meghann Henderson had a team-high nine points against USD and made three steals.
Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien

Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
The Santa Clarita Valley has two high school basketball teams competing in The Classic at Damien which started Thursday and will run through Monday at Damien High School in La Verne.
FULL STORY...

Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer

Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
By definition, a pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.
FULL STORY...

MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team

MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
MaxPreps named Canyon High School’s Jarrett Reeser to the 2019 California All-State First Team on Thursday on .
FULL STORY...

Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game

Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Health Extends Cold Weather Alert for AV, Mountains
The Los Angeles County Health Officer on Friday extended a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and local mountains through Wednesday, January 1, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for below-freezing temperatures.
County Health Extends Cold Weather Alert for AV, Mountains
Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's annual Holiday Board Awards Luncheon took place on December 10 at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall.
Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2019 Holiday Board Awards
CHP Escorting Traffic on I-5 Through Reopened Grapevine
California Highway Patrol officers from the Fort Tejon area and Newhall area began escorting vehicles in both directions on Interstate 5 in the Grapevine north of the Santa Clarita Valley a few minutes after 11 Friday morning.
CHP Escorting Traffic on I-5 Through Reopened Grapevine
Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien
The Santa Clarita Valley has two high school basketball teams competing in The Classic at Damien which started Thursday and will run through Monday at Damien High School in La Verne.
Prep Hoops: Two SCV Powerhouses Progress in The Classic at Damien
Santa Clarita Valley Shoppers Return to Stores on ‘Boxing Day’
With the gifts unwrapped and the wish lists granted, thousands of Santa Clarita Valley shoppers returned to stores the day after Christmas, called Boxing Day in the United Kingdom as people pack up and move to new residences for the New Year.
Santa Clarita Valley Shoppers Return to Stores on ‘Boxing Day’
Deputies Make Multiple Christmas Day Arrests
While residents across the Santa Clarita Valley prepared for or cleaned up from their Christmas Day festivities, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were booking burglary suspects.
Deputies Make Multiple Christmas Day Arrests
Frazier Park Woman Charged with Felony Narcotics Sales
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a woman only identified as a Frazier Park resident on felony narcotics charges at a Newhall Park and Ride lot Monday night.
Frazier Park Woman Charged with Felony Narcotics Sales
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Sunday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Sunday
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
By definition, a pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
SCV’s Top Cop Bids Farewell to SCV Sheriff’s Station
After nearly three years of being the top cop in Santa Clarita, Thursday marked Capt. Robert Lewis’ final day as the leader of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
SCV’s Top Cop Bids Farewell to SCV Sheriff’s Station
Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train
Celebrate the New Year onboard this party train filled with food and colorful characters on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train
MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team
MaxPreps named Canyon High School’s Jarrett Reeser to the 2019 California All-State First Team on Thursday on .
MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
A dead body was found in a big rig in the Grapevine Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of end-of-the-year arts-related events, as well as the line-up that helps kick-off 2020.
Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events
Parents Mistake Son for Possible Burglar After Christmas Surprise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a robbery, which turned out to be a son surprising his parents for Christmas in Saugus.
Parents Mistake Son for Possible Burglar After Christmas Surprise
Snow Prompts I-5 Shut Down Through Grapevine
Snowfall reported on Christmas night has prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down traffic going through the Grapevine on Interstate 5, according to CHP officer Michael Gubelli.
Snow Prompts I-5 Shut Down Through Grapevine
Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita
A high-speed pursuit which began in Hollywood Christmas Day ran through Santa Clarita, with speeds allegedly surpassing 110 mph, according to officials.
Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
