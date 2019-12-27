Women’s Basketball: CSUN Travels to SDSU Saturday; to Host HIU Dec. 31

NORTHRIDGE – California State University, Northridge‘s women’s basketball team will wrap up the non-conference portion of the 2019-20 schedule with a pair of games Saturday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The Matadors (3-9) return to San Diego for the second consecutive Saturday as CSUN faces San Diego State. The game will begin at 12:30 p.m. There will be no video stream for the game, but there will be an audio broadcast produced by San Diego State.

The Aztecs are 6-7 after winning a pair of road games at California Baptist and Incarnate Word last week. Sophia Ramos was named the Mountain West Player for the week after averaging 19.5 points in SDSU’s wins. She set a new career-high with 30 points against California Baptist on 9-14 shooting, becoming the first Aztec player to score 30 points or more in nearly two years.

Taylor Kalmer is the team’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game. Kalmer is seventh in Division I this week in minutes played, 466, an average of 35.8 per game. CSUN defeated SDSU 77-74 last season in Northridge. The Aztecs lead the all-time series 10-4.

The CSUN women’s basketball team concludes 2019 with a matchup against Hope International on New Year’s Eve. The game which will be an exhibition for the Royals, but counts towards the Matadors’ record, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The game is part of a doubleheader with the Matadors’ men’s squad. As such, if the men’s game runs long, there will be a 35-minute warm-up period for the women’s teams before tip. David Gascon will have the call on BigWest.tv. The links for both games will be available on GoMatadors.com.

Wednesday’s game will be the third consecutive exhibition game for the Royals. At 10-2, HIU lost 86-49 at Hawai’i Dec. 15 before losing to Division II Hawai’i Pacific 71-59 on Dec. 20.

At 11 points per game, Rhianne Omori is HIU’s leading scorer. Shiane Talley is second on the squad in scoring (8.8) and leads the Royals in rebounding (6.2). This is the first meeting between CSUN and HIU.

The Matadors dropped a pair of games last week. CSUN lost 76-55 to Santa Clara at home Dec. 18. Jordyn Jackson paced the Matadors in scoring with a season-high 15 points. Lauren Shymkewicz scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three blocked shots.

The Matadors lost 59-40 to San Diego last Saturday. Meghann Henderson had a team-high nine points against USD and made three steals.