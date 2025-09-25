Work Begins on $60M Upgrade to Valencia Water Reclamation Plant

Helix Electric Inc. has started work on a $60 million overhaul of power systems at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant, a facility serving thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents.

The project, commissioned by Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, replaces aging infrastructure with modern, redundant electrical systems to prevent service disruptions. Construction will continue through 2030.

The multi-million dollar project includes the installation of a new medium-voltage switchboard and a third 2500-kW emergency generator, enhancing the plant’s operational reliability. Helix Electric will also replace cables, transformers, low-voltage switchboards and outdated equipment.

“Modifying an aging power distribution system is a complex endeavor that demands a high level of expertise in electrical engineering, safety protocols, and project management,” said Mat Puckett, Operations Manager at Helix Electric Inc. “Our team is adept at navigating the intricacies of wastewater systems and electrical grids, ensuring regulatory compliance, and integrating cutting-edge technologies. By minimizing system downtime and adhering to stringent safety standards, we aim to deliver a project that supports sustainable growth and stability in the Los Angeles area.”

The Valencia Water Reclamation Plan serves over 200,000 people in the Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District with a capacity of 21.6 million gallons of wastewater per day. These upgrades are essential for the community, as they will lower costs, reduce environmental impact, stabilize utility rates, reduce taxpayer burden, and allow for cost-effective expansion to meet population growth needs.

“This project at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant is not just about enhancing infrastructure; it’s about ensuring that the local community benefits from a reliable and efficient wastewater system,” said Boris Shekhter, CEO of Helix Electric Inc. “We are honored to partner with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, and we are focused on delivering a project that ensures long-term benefits for the community.”

For more information about Helix Electric Inc. projects, visit: www.helixelectric.com.

