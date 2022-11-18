Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV

Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.

The following construction projects are ongoing. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

﻿I-5 at Burbank Boulevard:

Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound I-5 On-Ramp at San Fernando Boulevard/Empire Avenue:

Crews are constructing ramp widening enhancements, barrier construction, bike lane protection, drainage improvements and other enhancements. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound I-5 at Buena Vista Street:

Crews are installing new guardrail due to damage from a traffic incident.

Northbound I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard:

Crews are constructing colored concrete hardscape and other work.

Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue:

Crews are installing traffic signals.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street and other streets.

For more information visit My5La.com.

