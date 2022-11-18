header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
| Friday, Nov 18, 2022
I-5 frwy

Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.

The following construction projects are ongoing. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

﻿I-5 at Burbank Boulevard:

Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound I-5 On-Ramp at San Fernando Boulevard/Empire Avenue:

Crews are constructing ramp widening enhancements, barrier construction, bike lane protection, drainage improvements and other enhancements. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound I-5 at Buena Vista Street:

Crews are installing new guardrail due to damage from a traffic incident.

Northbound I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard:

Crews are constructing colored concrete hardscape and other work.

Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue:

Crews are installing traffic signals.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street and other streets.

For more information visit My5La.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended

Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,249 new cases countywide and 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Sheriff’s Relief Foundation Accepting Donations

Sheriff’s Relief Foundation Accepting Donations
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Slightly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov.16, an SUV traveling southbound on Mills Avenue north of Telegraph Road in Whittier, veered into the wrong lane and plowed into a group of first year trainees of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who were, at the time, running northbound on Telegraph.
FULL STORY...

Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV

Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks Become Winter Wonderlands

L.A. County Parks Become Winter Wonderlands
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
It’s Park Time in Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with an enchanting Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 L.A. County Parks in the month of December.
FULL STORY...

Suspect in Crash that Injured 25 LASD Recruits Released

Suspect in Crash that Injured 25 LASD Recruits Released
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, along with the California Highway Patrol, are continuing their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez for the attempted murder of peace officer(s) stemming from a collision involving academy staff and recruits that occurred in the city of Whittier on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 6:26 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
‘Salute to Our Veterans’ at VHS Ragnarök Marching Band Tournament
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a "Salute to Our Veterans" ceremony.
‘Salute to Our Veterans’ at VHS Ragnarök Marching Band Tournament
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,249 new cases countywide and 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended
Sheriff’s Relief Foundation Accepting Donations
Slightly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov.16, an SUV traveling southbound on Mills Avenue north of Telegraph Road in Whittier, veered into the wrong lane and plowed into a group of first year trainees of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who were, at the time, running northbound on Telegraph.
Sheriff’s Relief Foundation Accepting Donations
Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout
Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman
Long time College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, the program's 'heart and soul' and top assistant for 27 seasons and a member of the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame, has died. He was 68.
COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master's university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
Dec. 3-12: Book Auction Benefits Santa Clarita Libraries
For years the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library has been helping the city of Santa Clarita’s three wonderful libraries by providing funding, logistic support, special programs, activities and manpower. We believe in the public library system and have a genuine love for reading and the promotion of literacy.
Dec. 3-12: Book Auction Benefits Santa Clarita Libraries
L.A. County Parks Become Winter Wonderlands
It’s Park Time in Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with an enchanting Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 L.A. County Parks in the month of December.
L.A. County Parks Become Winter Wonderlands
Suspect in Crash that Injured 25 LASD Recruits Released
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, along with the California Highway Patrol, are continuing their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez for the attempted murder of peace officer(s) stemming from a collision involving academy staff and recruits that occurred in the city of Whittier on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 6:26 a.m.
Suspect in Crash that Injured 25 LASD Recruits Released
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Child & Family Center Announces Adopt-a-Family Campaign
The holidays are a time of giving without the thought of giving back.
Child & Family Center Announces Adopt-a-Family Campaign
COC Recognized Nationally for Boosting Student Voting
College of the Canyons was among 394 colleges and universities across the nation recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.
COC Recognized Nationally for Boosting Student Voting
Help Coming to L.A. County Childcare Providers
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the Los Angeles County Childcare Providers Recovery Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority and Community Partners.
Help Coming to L.A. County Childcare Providers
L.A. County, Crypto.Com Arena Partner to Provide Ticketed Guests Vaccines
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is partnering with Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers, the L.A. Clippers, and the L.A. Kings to provide ticketed guests and staff with in-arena vaccinations with both the updated COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine prior to games.
L.A. County, Crypto.Com Arena Partner to Provide Ticketed Guests Vaccines
Arrest Made in Crash Involving LASD Recruits
On Wednesday, at approximately 3:15 P.M., Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez (Booking# 6492100) was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s), additional charges pending.
Arrest Made in Crash Involving LASD Recruits
SCV Chamber’s Rebranded Logo Marks Centennial Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiled Thursday their 100-year rebranded logo, to help mark their Centennial anniversary.
SCV Chamber’s Rebranded Logo Marks Centennial Anniversary
Thursday COVID Roundup: 85 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 10 new deaths and 1,949 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 85 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
The Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard competed in Oxnard High School's "Keepin The Music Alive" field tournament taking home top prizes across the board. 
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: