Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 23, 2020

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet — by appointment.

Here’s a note from the shelter staff from their social media:

“Castaic Animal Care Center wants to reassure everyone that animals in our care will continue to receive the same level of attention and service from our caring, dedicated staff.

“Castaic employees really do care! Animals are not being neglected or ignored.

“Although safety measures have been added, volunteers still continue to help but in limited numbers per day to follow social distancing.

“Did you know that you can still adopt a pet?

“Just call and make an appointment to view an animal! The number is 661-257-3191.

“Or email Brenda Bbeougher@animalcare.lacounty.gov and request an appointment.

“Thanks for continuing to support Castaic Animal Care Center!”

