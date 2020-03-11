[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
| Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
pandemic - coronavirus covid-19 world health organization
A snapshot of the World Health Organization's interactive tally of coronavirus covid-19 cases worldwide as of 8 a.m. PST Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as the WHO declares the outbreak a pandemic.

 

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.

“It can be characterized as a pandemic,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general. “It is a word that cannot be used lightly.”

Merriam-Webster defines “pandemic” as “an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population:a pandemic outbreak of a disease.”

The WHO said it was time for countries to step up and take the spread of the virus seriously.

In the past two weeks, Tedros said the number of infections around the world has increased 13-fold and that there has been a tripling of nations reporting coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, more than 118,000 confirmed cases have been detected globally in 114 countries, he said. The WHO says the disease has caused 4,291 deaths worldwide.

This is a developing story …

— By Cain Burdeau, CNS

* * * * *

What is a Coronavirus?
According to the World Health Organization’s website, Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
California Department of Public Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Health Organization
City of Santa Clarita

LA County residents may also call 2-1-1.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 death along with six more new cases on Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
FULL STORY...
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 death along with six more new cases on Wednesday.
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
There were no known cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Tuesday, but the community is encouraged to take preventative steps as residents continue their regular activities, according to health officials.
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Valencia on Tuesday.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Freelance journalists in California have lost job opportunities and seen their First Amendment rights violated under a new law meant to help freelancers in the tech and ride-hail industries, but state officials argue any setbacks reporters experience are not attacks on anyone’s speech.
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
There has been no Trinity boys basketball team like this one.
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that the theme park would be closed Tuesday, March 10, due to rain forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
The new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists.
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
Mark your calendars and start digging through your closet to find the perfect outfit to wear to SENSES, the monthly themed block party in Old Town Newhall.
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
The William S. Hart Union High School District has decided to restrict student travel for the next two weeks amidst concerns over the coronavirus.
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 9-15.
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
College of the Canyons will offer five information sessions to students, parents and community members interested in learning more about the Canyons Promise program on Tuesday, March 17.
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
%d bloggers like this: