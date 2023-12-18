header image

WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 1 for College Diversity in Western U.S.
| Monday, Dec 18, 2023
CSUN Campus

California State University, Northridge is ranked the No. 1 college for diversity in the Western U.S. and No. 3 in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Top Colleges in the Western U.S for Diversity. (Subscription required.)

Student satisfaction with opportunities to interact with people from different backgrounds was a factor in the ranking, along with data from the U.S. Education department around ethnic diversity among students and faculty. Students from lower-income backgrounds, students with disabilties and international students were also taken into account in the measurement.

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking highlighted the transformative impact of a CSUN education. CSUN was named the No. 2 public university in California and No. 12 in the nation.
