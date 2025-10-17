header image

October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
| Thursday, Oct 16, 2025

Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Gary Smith to its board of trustees.

Based in Northern California, Smith brings more than 20 years of experience in the music industry, business development and community collaboration to this volunteer leadership role.

Smith is the founder of Kai Music and Arts LLC, a creative enterprise that integrates music education, performance and philanthropy. Through this endeavor, he has hosted more than 35 community events supporting local nonprofits and developed inclusive music programs designed to celebrate and honor individuals with special needs. He also founded Duets Across America, a national initiative that raises awareness for rare neurological disorders and served as a financial partner in the Monterey Music Festival and booking agent for the Wildflower Music Festival in Chico.

Beyond his music industry accomplishments, Smith has held numerous leadership roles in the nonprofit and education sectors, including serving as president and vice president of the Sons and Daughters of Italy Chico Chapter, membership chair for the California Grand Lodge and vice president for two PTA organizations. He collaborated with nonprofits across Northern California to coordinate large-scale fundraising events and strengthen community partnerships.

“Gary embodies the spirit of Yes I Can, making him a fantastic addition to our board of trustees,” said Bret Lieberman, YIC board president and executive director. “His compassion, creativity, and belief in the power of opportunity mirror everything we strive to instill in our students. With his deep experience in the music industry and his gift for building meaningful connections, Gary will undoubtedly help us expand our reach and create even more pathways for creatives with disabilities to thrive.”

Smith’s motivation for joining the board reflects his lifelong commitment to inclusion and empowerment.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping people realize their potential,” Smith said. “Yes I Can’s work aligns perfectly with that – creating pathways for individuals with disabilities to shine, succeed, and contribute their creativity and skills to the world around them.”

YIC’s 14-member board of trustees upholds the organization’s mission and purpose while providing strategic guidance, ensuring strong fiduciary oversight, and enhancing its resources, reputation, and reach.

YIC, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Santa Clarita, provides career-skills training, employment services and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry.

The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities.

All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers.

YIC has received the Gold Transparency designation from Candid for illustrating responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

For more information about YIC, visit yicunity.org.

