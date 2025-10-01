Yes I Can Invites Employers to Celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month

As the nation marks the 80th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October, Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is encouraging local businesses to create opportunities through inclusive internships.

YIC’s unique internship program allows companies to give young adults with disabilities meaningful work experience while benefiting from the creativity, dedication, and talent these individuals bring to the workplace, all at no cost to employers.

“This month is about celebrating the value and talent individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce,” said YIC Executive Director Bret Lieberman. “Our internship program allows local businesses to experience the talent firsthand, while giving neurodiverse adults the confidence, skills, and experience they need to thrive.”

Intern-to-Employee Success Story

Intern Jake Arvizu is a shining example of the talent within YIC’s program. Santa Clarita-based LA North Studios welcomed Arvizu as an intern, giving him a chance to explore the behind-the-scenes world of one of Southern California’s largest independent soundstages and production space providers for the film and television industry. His enthusiasm, determination, and strong work ethic stood out, and by the end of his internship, he was offered a permanent position.

“Jake’s professionalism and drive are an asset to the LA North team,” said John Prabhu, partner at LA North Studios. “Jake is proof that when businesses open their doors to diverse creative talent, the results are remarkable. We are fortunate to have him on our team.”

Arvizu’s journey, from intern to valued employee, reflects the transformative power of opportunity, persistence and support, and demonstrates how inclusive hiring benefits both individuals and the organizations they serve.

Creating Opportunities at no Cost to the Employer

YIC invites businesses in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys to take part in its no-cost internship program during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Employers provide the role, guidance, and mentorship, while YIC covers the participant’s wages and offers ongoing support.

By partnering with YIC, companies not only strengthen their teams with talented, dedicated individuals but also help break down barriers to employment for individuals with disabilities.

Employers interested in learning more about creating an internship in partnership with YIC can call 800-961-5844 or email intake@yicunity.org.

