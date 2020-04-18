You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch

A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who’d make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.

Butch has been at the shelter longer than any other dog, and needs a home as much as you may need a quarantine buddy.

Call 661-257-3191 to make an appointment to meet him. Reference #A5358446.

The shelter is located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Rd., Castaic 91384.

Here’s more from the shelter’s social media:

🧡 Butch is a 5-year-old American Bulldog! Came in as a stray so we don’t know much about his past but he has completely warmed up to volunteers! We love him!!! Butch, #A5358446 is waiting and available at @castaicanimalslaco – call 661-257-3191 for an appointment to meet this guy!

He could use some help being seen! Photo: @spaz007 – #castaicanimalslaco #la #scv

