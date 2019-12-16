[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
| Monday, Dec 16, 2019

As we head into the new year, I wanted to let you know how much your Medicare premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket costs will be in 2020.

Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and co-payment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.

The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $144.60 for 2020, an increase of $9.10. The Part B premium in 2019 was $135.50.

The standard premium is what most people with Medicare pay. Part B covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health services, durable medical equipment, and certain other medical and health services not covered by Medicare Part A.

The annual deductible for all Part B beneficiaries is $198 in 2020, an increase of $13 from the annual deductible of $185 in 2019.

The increase in the Part B premiums and deductible is largely due to Medicare’s rising expenses for drugs administered in doctors’ offices. Current law requires Medicare to pay the average sales price for a Part B drug and also pays physicians a percentage of a drug’s sale price.

This incentivizes drug companies to set prices higher and for physicians to prescribe more expensive drugs, since that leads to a higher Medicare payment. The Trump Administration is working to lower prices for Part B drugs through its drug pricing blueprint.

Since 2007, Part B premiums have been based in part on a beneficiary’s income, with higher-income beneficiaries paying higher premiums. These income-related monthly adjustment amounts affect about 7 percent of people with Part B. The 2020 Part B total premiums for high-income beneficiaries can be found here:

https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2020-medicare-parts-b-premiums-and-deductibles

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital, skilled nursing, and some home health care services. About 99 percent of Medicare beneficiaries do not have a Part A premium since they paid Medicare payroll taxes for at least 40 quarters of employment.

The Part A inpatient hospital deductible that beneficiaries will pay when admitted to the hospital will be $1,408 in 2020, an increase of $44 from $1,364 in 2019. The Part A inpatient hospital deductible covers beneficiaries’ share of costs for the first 60 days of Medicare-covered inpatient hospital care in a benefit period.

In 2020, beneficiaries must pay a coinsurance amount of $352 per day for the 61st through 90th day of a hospitalization (versus $341 in 2019) in a benefit period and $704 per day for lifetime reserve days (versus $682 in 2019).

For beneficiaries in skilled nursing facilities, the daily coinsurance for days 21 through 100 of extended care services in a benefit period will be $176 in 2020 ($170.50 in 2019).

These premiums and cost sharing apply to people with Original or Traditional Medicare. Premiums and deductibles for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plans were previously finalized.

On average for 2020, Medicare Advantage premiums are expected to decline by 23 percent from 2018, and will be the lowest in the past 13 years while plan choices, benefits, and enrollment continue to increase.

Cate Kortzeborn is Medicare’s regional administrator for Arizona, California, Nevada, Hawaii, and the Pacific Territories. You can always get answers to your Medicare questions by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn

Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copayment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – December 2019

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – December 2019
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita continues to be a forward-thinking city, providing residents with the resources and amenities that make Santa Clarita a great place to raise our families.
READ MORE...

City Manager Ken Striplin: How to Prepare for Emergencies

City Manager Ken Striplin: How to Prepare for Emergencies
Monday, Dec 2, 2019
In his December column, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin focuses on how residents can best be prepared for emergencies.
READ MORE...

Nobody Asked for This | Commentary by Renee Kennedy

Nobody Asked for This | Commentary by Renee Kennedy
Saturday, Nov 30, 2019
Every school shooting is a tragedy. Beyond their common elements, however, there are differences, and in the case of Santa Clarita, collateral suffering that may be less obvious — and a lot more difficult for many to accept.
READ MORE...

COC: Delivering on the Promise of Opportunity

COC: Delivering on the Promise of Opportunity
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019
The real measure of our impact is our ability to deliver on the promise of opportunity – which can be seen in the hundreds of thousands of lives changed because students could access higher education at College of the Canyons.
READ MORE...

Mayor Marsha McLean: Santa Clarita Community is Saugus Strong

Mayor Marsha McLean: Santa Clarita Community is Saugus Strong
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019
Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean's "Saugus Strong" editorial for The Signal lauds the community's strength after the Saugus High shooting.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce after hours Christmas mixer will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
Vying for its first league win of the season, the Santa Clarita Christian School boys soccer team faced off against Heritage League rivals Trinity Classical Academy at Central Park on Monday.
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) honored several teachers this fall with the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year awards.
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
NORTHRIDGE — The CSUN women’s basketball team returns from a break for finals this week with a pair of games. The Matadors (3-7) host Santa Clara Wednesday night. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 5 p.m.
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
Education Department Launches 2019 California School Dashboard
The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Board of Education (SBE) have released the California School Dashboard, a website that gives parents, students and educators access to valuable school and district data.
Education Department Launches 2019 California School Dashboard
Juvenile Detained on Suspicion of Brandishing Imitation Firearm in Saugus
Reports of a person having fired three to five shots in an alley behind a grocery store in Saugus Friday prompted a swift response by deputies and ended with one juvenile being detained.
Juvenile Detained on Suspicion of Brandishing Imitation Firearm in Saugus
Typical SCV Home Sells for $625K in November; Condos at $415K
The residential real estate market in the Santa Clarita during November went against seasonal trends as condominium sales rose 4.5 percent and the supply of properties listed for sale fell for the fifth consecutive month, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Typical SCV Home Sells for $625K in November; Condos at $415K
‘Operation Safe Shop’ Nets 8 Arrests
Acting on the success of similar crackdowns this past year, local sheriff’s deputies targeted the safety of Santa Clarita Valley stores when they put Operation Safe Shop into action Friday.
‘Operation Safe Shop’ Nets 8 Arrests
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Straightening Reins Holds Grand Opening for New Facility
Goats, donkeys and horses are not generally associated with the holiday season, but at the new Straightening Reins location and during the nonprofit’s inaugural “Holiday at the Ranch,” they are.
Straightening Reins Holds Grand Opening for New Facility
TMU Hoops: Younger Players Shine in Win Over San Diego Christian
After The Master's University's defense smothered San Diego Christian in Saturday's first half, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs enjoyed an extended look at their younger players in what became an 86-42 win, the team's 16th straight home victory and 16th consecutive over the Hawks.
TMU Hoops: Younger Players Shine in Win Over San Diego Christian
March 10: CSUN, USA Softball National Teams to Play Ball
California State University, Northridge will take on the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team on Tuesday, March 10 in Santee, California, as part of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” that is preparing the national team for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
March 10: CSUN, USA Softball National Teams to Play Ball
Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of what's now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of December 16-22, 2019.
Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.
Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
Castaic School Board Considers Purchase of Lockdown Kits for Classrooms
The Castaic Union School District is considering the purchase of lockdown kits for Castaic classrooms, a reality they’ve needed to consider given the events since the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.
Castaic School Board Considers Purchase of Lockdown Kits for Classrooms
Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President
The Castaic Union School District board of trustees has selected Fred Malcomb as its president for the 2020 school year.
Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President
Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copayment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.
Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main
"The Tree’s Dream," an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main
Bella Vida – It’s Lunchtime at the SCV Senior Center
Imagine preparing lunch for your family every day, if your family consisted of hundreds; the Bella Vida senior center does just that, serving lunch to hundreds of seniors every weekday.
Bella Vida – It’s Lunchtime at the SCV Senior Center
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said it was "disappointing" that the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling overturning a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homeless camping by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws
SCV Chamber Names 2019 Business Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2019 business award recipients, who will be honored at the 97th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, January 24.
SCV Chamber Names 2019 Business Award Honorees
%d bloggers like this: