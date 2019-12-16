Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn

|
|
|
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland
|
|
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
|
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
|
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce after hours Christmas mixer will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|
Vying for its first league win of the season, the Santa Clarita Christian School boys soccer team faced off against Heritage League rivals Trinity Classical Academy at Central Park on Monday.
|
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) honored several teachers this fall with the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year awards.
|
NORTHRIDGE — The CSUN women’s basketball team returns from a break for finals this week with a pair of games. The Matadors (3-7) host Santa Clara Wednesday night. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 5 p.m.
|
The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Board of Education (SBE) have released the California School Dashboard, a website that gives parents, students and educators access to valuable school and district data.
|
Reports of a person having fired three to five shots in an alley behind a grocery store in Saugus Friday prompted a swift response by deputies and ended with one juvenile being detained.
|
The residential real estate market in the Santa Clarita during November went against seasonal trends as condominium sales rose 4.5 percent and the supply of properties listed for sale fell for the fifth consecutive month, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
|
Acting on the success of similar crackdowns this past year, local sheriff’s deputies targeted the safety of Santa Clarita Valley stores when they put Operation Safe Shop into action Friday.
|
|
Goats, donkeys and horses are not generally associated with the holiday season, but at the new Straightening Reins location and during the nonprofit’s inaugural “Holiday at the Ranch,” they are.
|
After The Master's University's defense smothered San Diego Christian in Saturday's first half, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs enjoyed an extended look at their younger players in what became an 86-42 win, the team's 16th straight home victory and 16th consecutive over the Hawks.
|
California State University, Northridge will take on the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team on Tuesday, March 10 in Santee, California, as part of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” that is preparing the national team for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of what's now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of December 16-22, 2019.
|
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.
|
The Castaic Union School District is considering the purchase of lockdown kits for Castaic classrooms, a reality they’ve needed to consider given the events since the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.
|
The Castaic Union School District board of trustees has selected Fred Malcomb as its president for the 2020 school year.
|
Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copayment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.
|
"The Tree’s Dream," an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.
|
Imagine preparing lunch for your family every day, if your family consisted of hundreds; the Bella Vida senior center does just that, serving lunch to hundreds of seniors every weekday.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said it was "disappointing" that the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling overturning a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homeless camping by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2019 business award recipients, who will be honored at the 97th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, January 24.
