You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Saturday, May 30, 2020
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
Los Angeles County has extended a curfew that will run Tuesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has released a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Los Angeles County.
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is launching Breakfast Club, a member-exclusive program designed to provide a business coaching experience to working professionals delivered by industry experts and professional speakers on a wide range of topics.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley through Wednesday.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are aware of the planned protest on Thursday, June 4, at noon near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Northridge psychology professor Delinah Hurwitz is now studying the impact that excessive screen time is having on students, socially and academically, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded Monday to the death of George Floyd by calling on communities across the state and nation to take action to dismantle institutional racism and inequities in public schools.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has extended a countywide curfew for all unincorporated and incorporated areas including the city of Santa Clarita from Monday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 978 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,602 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 55 more than reported Sunday.
In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Mountains will be unhealthy Tuesday for sensitive individuals, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
The infection and mortality rates of one of the nursing homes I visit were close to the highest in the county. The other had zero. Why?
After months of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, state courts in Los Angeles County were closed again Monday following a weekend of protests, looting and escalating police violence.
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an evictions moratorium executive order extending authorization for local governments to halt evictions through July 28 for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his monthly message for June 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin offers an appreciation of city staff's creativity.
Health experts say they’re worried that close contact at civil rights protests around the country spurred by the death of George Floyd could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.
