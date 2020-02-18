Youth Actors Needed for Performance at Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park

Antelope Valley Indian Museum is seeking actors age 8 to 18 for the museum’s annual outdoor play based on a traditional California Indian story. Rehearsals are every Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The performance will be the evening of Saturday, May 2.

The history of theater at the museum dates back to 1932 when museum founder Howard A. Edwards wrote an Indian pageant, which was performed outdoors near the museum annually from 1932 to 1935. Edwards’ drama students from LA’s Lincoln High School played the main roles, and local friends and neighbors played the secondary roles. Edwards named his outdoor stage Theatre of the Standing Rocks.

Pets are not allowed in the park. For more information, email Peggy.Ronning@parks.ca.gov or call (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service). Visit their website at www.avim.parks.ca.gov, and join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

Rehearsals will be held every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28, 2020, performance on Saturday, May 2.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park, 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster.

Directions to the Antelope Valley Museum: from the 14 Freeway in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to the museum.