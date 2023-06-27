Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.

The Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. football competition allows youngsters to showcase their talents in punting, passing and kicking with scores based on distance and accuracy.

The top two overall finishers, as well as the top two individual skill finisher, from each of the 10 age groups at the local competition will qualify to advance to a regional competition, if one is held.

The first-place finishers for each age group at the regional competition will qualify to advance to the National Championships, to be held in Jan. 2024. If no regional competition is held then all qualifiers from the local event advance to the National Finals.

The 2023 Canyons Football Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition is free and open to boys and girls ages 6 to 15. Age classification is as of Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. local time for the current year.

“We look forward to hosting this new event and providing the opportunity for youth football fans to get in the game by taking part in our program’s very first ‘Punt, Pass & Kick’ competition,” said Canyons football head coach Ted Iacenda. “We can’t wait to see you on the field at Cougar Stadium.”

Event information and online registration form available at the PPKUSA Canyons Football registration link here.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 Canyons Football Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition are also available. For more information please contact amy.holly@canyons.edu.

The National Punt, Pass and Kick USA, Inc. competition is administered by Punt, Pass and Kick USA, Inc. Additional information available at www.PPKU