Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2024 Youth Sports Coaches for the Spring T-Ball/Baseball season. Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game and know the rules?

Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach Santa Clarita youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.

Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.

Games are played at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

All interested volunteers must complete an online Volunteer Coach application and have fingerprints on file with the city of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the Youth Sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.

For more information visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12348 or contact Devin Mackey Recreation Specialist at (661) 250-3757.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...