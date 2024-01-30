Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita

|
A City-Wide Revival will be held Friday, May 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium on the campus of College of the Canyons in Valencia. The event is hosted by Eriona Grabocka Ministries. Admission is free.
|
"Enchanted: The Secret Language" featuring Mentalist Allen Gittelson will apppear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 24.
|
The College of the Canyons football program will host its Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 10 as part the annual Big Game weekend.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2024 Youth Sports Coaches for the Spring T-Ball/Baseball season. Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game and know the rules?
|
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 23. Held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., this year’s conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Flourish."
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education have launched an oral history speaker series for Holocaust survivors and encourage schools statewide to participate in future events.
|
The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City announced on Thursday, Jan. 25 the 71 artists and collectives selected for the upcoming Whitney Biennial 2024: Even Better Than the Real Thing.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is requesting help in identifying suspects.
|
The Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita is offering Guiding Good Choices, a free six-week virtual parenting course that is designed to help parents and caregivers learn specific tools to promote healthy development and reduce risky behaviors during the teen years.
|
2003
- Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story
]
|
The Master's University baseball team blasted their way through the first game, winning 13-1, but couldn't get the fuse lit in the second game, losing 8-4 to the Bethesda Flames Saturday in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
|
MISSION VIEJO — College of the Canyons scored six unanswered runs, all after the sixth inning, to claw out a 9-6 road victory at Saddleback College on Saturday, tying the season opening-series at a game apiece.
|
The Master's University track and field teams hit the ground running at the Outdoor Indoor Distance and Field Event Saturday at Claremont MaKenna College.
|
College of the Canyons started its 2024 season in winning fashion after taking a 7-2 result over visiting Fullerton College on Friday at the Cougar Courts.
|
On Friday, Jan. 26, Santa Clarita-based H2scan celebrated the completion of its expanded manufacturing and headquarters facility in Valencia, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is putting out a call for artwork to be considered for two upcoming exhibits.
|
Parks are the main hub of engagement and activity in our communities and here in Santa Clarita our 37 parks play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents.
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation is offering Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships to help women 40 or over achieve independence following a life-altering event.
|
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at College of the Canyons will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2023, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Feb. 4.
|
|
The Santa Clarita Parks Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
Visit the American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days.
|
A new feature of the official California State University, Northridge app empowers students to feed themselves while engaging in planet-saving action, all with the help of push notifications.
