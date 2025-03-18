Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2025 youth sports coaches for several upcoming spring and summer sports.

All interested volunteers must complete an online volunteer coach application and have fingerprints on file with the city of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the youth sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.

Visit Youth Sports Coaches to find out which spring sports still need coaches. For summer basketball visit Summer Basketball.

