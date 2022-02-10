‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library

Did you know that you have an abundance of City friends and resources waiting for you at the Santa Clarita Public Library? The city of Santa Clarita’s You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign is excited to give residents a fun and insightful look at the Library this February, which also happens to be Library Lover’s Month! Throughout this month’s campaign, residents will discover more about their librarian friends and all that awaits them in each of the City’s three Library branches.

Your librarian friends are always available to help both in-person and online! Plus, the knowledgeable librarians and staff at each Library branch deliver so much more than a wide collection of books and materials to residents. Our widely accessible Library team also brings individuals of varying ages, interests, backgrounds and more together through top-notch services and original programming. In every Library branch, you can make friends at a genre-focused book club, take advantage of new and renewal passport services, request mental health support kits, access free WiFi printing and countless additional offerings. In addition, the Library team is responsible for popular community events like the Family Literacy Festival, Trail Tales Celebration and the upcoming One Story One City Program in March.

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s You’ve Got a Friend poster is a whimsical nod to popular novels found within City Library branches, depicting Library staff as notable characters. Residents can view the new campaign posters at any City facility and learn more about the Library division through City social media posts, Seasons Magazine and an upcoming Instagram takeover featuring Library Administrator Yanira Sidon.

The City’s new You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign serves to remind residents of all the City does on their behalf every day and to introduce the community to the City employees who are getting the job done! Make sure to follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to meet all your City friends throughout the community. To learn more about the Santa Clarita Public Library, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...