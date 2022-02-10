header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library
| Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

You've Got a FriendDid you know that you have an abundance of City friends and resources waiting for you at the Santa Clarita Public Library? The city of Santa Clarita’s You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign is excited to give residents a fun and insightful look at the Library this February, which also happens to be Library Lover’s Month! Throughout this month’s campaign, residents will discover more about their librarian friends and all that awaits them in each of the City’s three Library branches.

Your librarian friends are always available to help both in-person and online! Plus, the knowledgeable librarians and staff at each Library branch deliver so much more than a wide collection of books and materials to residents. Our widely accessible Library team also brings individuals of varying ages, interests, backgrounds and more together through top-notch services and original programming. In every Library branch, you can make friends at a genre-focused book club, take advantage of new and renewal passport services, request mental health support kits, access free WiFi printing and countless additional offerings. In addition, the Library team is responsible for popular community events like the Family Literacy Festival, Trail Tales Celebration and the upcoming One Story One City Program in March.

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s You’ve Got a Friend poster is a whimsical nod to popular novels found within City Library branches, depicting Library staff as notable characters. Residents can view the new campaign posters at any City facility and learn more about the Library division through City social media posts, Seasons Magazine and an upcoming Instagram takeover featuring Library Administrator Yanira Sidon.

The City’s new You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign serves to remind residents of all the City does on their behalf every day and to introduce the community to the City employees who are getting the job done! Make sure to follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to meet all your City friends throughout the community. To learn more about the Santa Clarita Public Library, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library

‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library
Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Did you know that you have an abundance of City friends and resources waiting for you at the Santa Clarita Public Library?
FULL STORY...

Feb. 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

Feb. 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

City Releases 2021 Road Rehab Improvement Data

City Releases 2021 Road Rehab Improvement Data
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita’s "Road Rehab Program" uses a data-driven approach to identify and treat residential and arterial roadways throughout the city for targeted overlay or slurry seal to rehabilitate and maintain streets.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards

Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library
Did you know that you have an abundance of City friends and resources waiting for you at the Santa Clarita Public Library?
‘You’ve Got a Friend’ Campaign Spotlights Santa Clarita Library
Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program
The efforts by the Tejon Ranch Conservancy was featured recently on "Do the Math," a twice-weekly program that help students become comfortable and even excited about math in everyday life.
Tejon Conservancy Featured in ‘Do the Math’ Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
April 30: Triumph Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, announced the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival is returning.
April 30: Triumph Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
California Public Health Warns Potential Lead Levels in Some Imported Dried Plums
The California Department of Public Health today announced a warning that consumers should not eat eight specific types of dried plum products, also known as Saladitos, imported from China and Taiwan.
California Public Health Warns Potential Lead Levels in Some Imported Dried Plums
Wilk Introduces Two Measures To Curb No-Bid Contracts
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces two measures to crack down on Governor Newsom’s practice of granting multi-million dollar contracts to vendors without going through a formal bidding process.
Wilk Introduces Two Measures To Curb No-Bid Contracts
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 103 new deaths and 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 70,585 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with Henry Mayo reporting two additional deaths, officials said. 
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Feb 10: Probation Department to Discuss Site Selection For Juvenile Detention
The Los Angeles County Probation Department and members of the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Committee will discuss the site selection for serious juvenile offenders at the Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission's virtual meeting on Feb.10. 
Feb 10: Probation Department to Discuss Site Selection For Juvenile Detention
Fil-Am SCV Reveals 2022 Board of Directors, Trustees
Fil- Am of SCV revealed their 2022 Board Of Directors and Board of Trustees, including their new board president.
Fil-Am SCV Reveals 2022 Board of Directors, Trustees
High-Speed Rail Authority Issues 2022 Draft for Public Review
The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued its Draft 2022 Business Plan for public review and comment as California takes the lead in building a modern, clean and sustainable transportation system.
High-Speed Rail Authority Issues 2022 Draft for Public Review
Barger Gives Response To County’s Vaccination Enforcement Policy
 Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released the following statement in response to the Board’s vote to have the county's Department of Human Resources assume the authority to enforce county employees’ compliance with vaccination requirements. 
Barger Gives Response To County’s Vaccination Enforcement Policy
Supervisors Approve Barger’s “Net-Zero” Housing Development Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will help large-scale housing and other major development projects in unincorporated communities embrace and incorporate environmentally friendly net-zero energy solutions.
Supervisors Approve Barger’s “Net-Zero” Housing Development Motion
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Surge Continues to Decline
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 4,198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 70,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Surge Continues to Decline
Feb. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting and public hearing via Zoom Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.
Feb. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
Feb. 14: Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner at Le Chene
Le Chene invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of food, wine, laughter and audience participation. The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater by Sharpo! will offer guests a unique Valentine's Day experience.
Feb. 14: Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner at Le Chene
Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Canyon Theatre Guild to Offer After School Youth Theater Workshop
Family Promise of SCV Launches ‘Building Hope’ Fundraiser
February is “For the Love of Family” month at Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. The agency has launched the Building Hope Paver Dedication Project and invites the community to join the effort to build a path towards keeping families together by supporting the Building Hope: Family Promise Center with customized brick and paver commemorations.
Family Promise of SCV Launches ‘Building Hope’ Fundraiser
Feb. 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
City Releases 2021 Road Rehab Improvement Data
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita’s "Road Rehab Program" uses a data-driven approach to identify and treat residential and arterial roadways throughout the city for targeted overlay or slurry seal to rehabilitate and maintain streets.
City Releases 2021 Road Rehab Improvement Data
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
College of the Canyons men's basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.
Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar to discuss legal issues in e-commerce, including electronic contracts, signatures and records with clients and vendors, state and federal laws, and reducing liability online.
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: