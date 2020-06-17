[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 17
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Zero is Your Nightmare | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020

 

Dr. Gene DorioMy medical colleagues on the East Coast will tell you the nightmare of their recent experience with COVID-19. It is engrained in their psyche forever, and some will suffer unceasing PTSD.

There are some citizens who are convinced that politics underlies this illness and not a virus. With reopening taking place, and in the shadows of BLM, fingers are pointing, claiming, “What happened to the made-up viral calamity that shut down the economy?”

Every day, government and news programs sling numbers to saturate your neurons. Too much information keeps us from sorting what is really important. Plus, you know some statistics are manipulated or twisted to gain a political edge. Shameful.

Early in this battle, “flattening the curve” was essential. As a physician and scientist, in order to know whether the pandemic is getting better or worse, you need to have only two questions answered by your local hospital:

How many ventilators are available?

How many ICU beds are available?

If the answer is zero, then your hospital is at capacity, and should you or your loved ones become ill, there is no room for you.

Zero is now your nightmare.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Zero is Your Nightmare | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Zero is Your Nightmare | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
To know whether the pandemic is getting better or worse, you need to have only two questions answered by your local hospital: How many ventilators are available? How many ICU beds are available?
READ MORE...

