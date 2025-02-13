Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program, Becomes Foundation’s First Sponsor

Zignature, a Valencia based leader in meat-first, limited-ingredient dog food, recently launched its Employee Feed Alternative Giving Program.

The program allows employees to forgo their monthly dog food benefit and instead donate directly to Lovie’s Dogz Foundation, a California-based organization specializing in service dog training through its work with second chance individuals and at-risk youth.

“Everybody’s getting a second chance in the process,” said Brad “Woody” Arrowood, Director of Programs at Lovie’s. “We rescue dogs, giving them a second chance, hire second chance people, who get a quality job and a skill, training the rescue dog to international standards and above, and the person with a disability gets a second chance of independence.”

Through the program, employees have so far generously donated over 1,000 pounds of dog food and treats, and Zignature has become the first official sponsor of Lovie’s Dogz Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of both animals and people by providing service dogs to those who cannot afford them.

“Our employees are happy to donate some of their monthly pet food benefit to Lovie’s Dogz,” said Ellie Mosser, Community Relations Specialist at Pets Global. “This program allows us to directly serve the people in our local community, while ensuring that these incredible animals are receiving delicious, high-quality nutrition.”

The initiative aligns perfectly with Zignature’s parent company, Pets Global, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to giving back. In 2024, the company donated 500,000 pounds of pet food to families in need across the United States in an effort to ensure that pets everywhere have access to quality food regardless of circumstance. More recently, it donated over 70,000 pounds to support those impacted by the fires in Southern California.

“One of the things that we found is that the high protein diet gets them healthy faster,” said Arrowood. “And food is actually one of the biggest expenses in any venture regarding rescues.”

For more information about Zignature’s commitment to accessible longevity, visit https://zignature.com/ and follow @zignaturedog for the latest philanthropic efforts across the country.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...