Oct. 3: Zonta Club of Santa Clarita and Child & Family Center Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Child & Family Center, invites the community to join UNITE Against Domestic Violence, a powerful community event dedicated to raising awareness, supporting survivors, and driving meaningful change.
The evening will begin with a welcoming reception followed by remarks from local leaders and advocates. Attendees will hear from Cherise, President of Zonta SCV, and Nikki Buckstead, President & CEO of Child & Family Center, who will share the mission and ongoing work of their organizations.
Featured speakers include State Senator Suzette Valladares, Assembly Member Pilar Schiavo, and Sheriff’s Captain Brandon Barclay, each addressing efforts to strengthen victim support services, advance critical legislation, and build safer communities across Santa Clarita and California.
Event Details:
-Date: Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
-Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-Location: Child & Family Center, 21545 Centre Pointe Pkwy
-Admission: Free to attend
-Refreshments: Light appetizers and nonalcoholic drinks provided
UNITE Against Domestic Violence
Community members are encouraged to attend, learn, and join the movement to break the cycle of abuse!
