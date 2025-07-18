Zonta Club of SCV Holds Annual Scholarship Awards Celebration

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $16,000 in scholarships and awards at its annual Awards Celebration, held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.

The event, held may 8, was led by Zonta Club President Dr. Cherise Moore along with presenters Mary Ann Dortch, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Laurie Miller, Jen Abbot-Aston and Nicole Miller. More than 50 Zontians, family, friends and supporters attended the Awards Celebration to honor and recognize the recipients.

The Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award recognizes young women ages 16-19 demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes and encourages these studdents to continue their participation in public and political life. Three outstanding young women, Srindhi Srinivasasubbu, Nika Moosavi, Mahati Dharanipathi received this award for their exemplary leadership and public service work in the Santa Clarita Valley community.

The Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship, recognizes women (aged 40 and older) in the Santa Clarita Valley community who have experienced a life-changing event and supports them to achieve independence and their goals.

Four wonderful women, Rebecca Chinwuba, Lilly Hernandez, Karen Teufert and Colleen Kubes received this memorial award in Virginia Wrage’s name, which was established to help women going through a challenging time, such as Virginia did and honor Wrage’s memory as a member of the SCV Zonta club.

Randy Wrage, Virgina’s son, attended the event to speak about his mother. Randy gave an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his mother, while sharing stories about the children and grandchildren of Virginia. Giving these awards is a tribute to the 30-year legacy of Zonta giving these scholarships in memory of Virginia Wrage.

The Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship was established to invest in women to help them achieve their educational goals with an academic focus around accounting. This scholarship was established in Rodriguez’s name, to honor her legacy in the SCV and as a Zonta leader.

Rodriguez left behind a legacy of encouraging women to achieve their full potential. Recognized for her abilities to bring out the best in others, Rodriguez’s talents and warm personality are memorialized through recipients of this scholarship.

In total this year through two rounds of recognition, six women, Ruth Mendez, Shay Anderson-Morgan, Monserrat Tolentino, Katerina Astardijieva, Nancy Mora and Eunice Rivera received this scholarship to encourage their accounting studies and help them meet their educational goals.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley plans to continue to offer these scholarships and awards in the upcoming year.

Please check the SCV Zonta website for 2025-2026 applications and deadlines.

For more than 50 years, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has improved the lives of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and worldwide through service projects, advocacy, education and awareness campaigns.

For more information about the Zonta Club of SCV and how to join visit www.scvzonta.org.

