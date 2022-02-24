Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation

In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.

Zonta Club of SCV President Nicole Miller presented the installation which was held on Zoom and was live on Facebook. In attendance, were many Zonta notables including Past International President Dianne Curtis, District 9 Lt. Governor Debbie Angwood and Area 3 Director Gloria Salas.

Zonta International President Dr. Sharon Langenbeck a member of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, also congratulated the newest Z Club in the SCV.

Among the notables in attendance were fellow Zontian, past mayor and city council member Marsha McLean, Linda Storli of the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board, Shellie Holcombe principal at Canyon High School and Timothy Hopper, Ilona Anderson, Jaime Foderaro and Wendy Aird, assistant principals at Canyon High School.

Dr. Cherise Moore of the Hart District board also shared a few extraordinary words welcoming the students of Canyon High School to the Z Club program.

Maria Cooper and Ryanne Meschkat, Canyon High School Z Club advisors introduced the Z Club board and installed the officers and the members of the Z Club. Each student received a yellow rose and other mementos.

The Zonta Club of SCV is sponsoring the Canyon High School Z Club and will provide the students with guidance and mentoring in order to provide opportunities to improve the lives of women and girls here locally and internationally.

During the installation ceremony, Miller quoted the words of Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist and National Youth Poet Laureate, “There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” The quote was from Gorman’s poem read at the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden, “The Hill We Climb.”

At the end of the presentation, Gloria Salas, on the behalf of District 9, welcomed the students of the Z Club of Canyon High School into Zonta with an emotional ending to the evening.

Established in 1948, the Z Club program is one of Zonta International’s longest-running programs. Z Clubs help high school students develop leadership skills, promote career exploration and encourage members to participate in community, school and international service projects.

The Zonta Club of SCV Z Club Committee is comprised of Vice President Beth Heiserman, Dr. Cherise Moore and Nicole Miller. If you are interested in learning more about the Z Club service project, visit Zonta of SCV Z Club.

