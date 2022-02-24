header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
44°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
| Thursday, Feb 24, 2022

In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.

Zonta Club of SCV President Nicole Miller presented the installation which was held on Zoom and was live on Facebook. In attendance, were many Zonta notables including Past International President Dianne Curtis, District 9 Lt. Governor Debbie Angwood and Area 3 Director Gloria Salas.

Zonta International President Dr. Sharon Langenbeck a member of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, also congratulated the newest Z Club in the SCV.

Among the notables in attendance were fellow Zontian, past mayor and city council member Marsha McLean, Linda Storli of the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board, Shellie Holcombe principal at Canyon High School and Timothy Hopper, Ilona Anderson, Jaime Foderaro and Wendy Aird, assistant principals at Canyon High School.

Dr. Cherise Moore of the Hart District board also shared a few extraordinary words welcoming the students of Canyon High School to the Z Club program.

Maria Cooper and Ryanne Meschkat, Canyon High School Z Club advisors introduced the Z Club board and installed the officers and the members of the Z Club. Each student received a yellow rose and other mementos.

The Zonta Club of SCV is sponsoring the Canyon High School Z Club and will provide the students with guidance and mentoring in order to provide opportunities to improve the lives of women and girls here locally and internationally.

During the installation ceremony, Miller quoted the words of Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist and National Youth Poet Laureate, “There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” The quote was from Gorman’s poem read at the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden, “The Hill We Climb.”

At the end of the presentation, Gloria Salas, on the behalf of District 9, welcomed the students of the Z Club of Canyon High School into Zonta with an emotional ending to the evening.

Established in 1948, the Z Club program is one of Zonta International’s longest-running programs. Z Clubs help high school students develop leadership skills, promote career exploration and encourage members to participate in community, school and international service projects.

The Zonta Club of SCV Z Club Committee is comprised of Vice President Beth Heiserman, Dr. Cherise Moore and Nicole Miller. If you are interested in learning more about the Z Club service project, visit Zonta of SCV Z Club.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation

Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers

Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought

Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking

March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
FULL STORY...

May 1: Taste of the Town Returns

May 1: Taste of the Town Returns
Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Child & Family Center announced the return of their annual Taste of the Town.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Santa Clarita Receives $1 Million in Measure A Funding
Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Receives $1 Million in Measure A Funding
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Health Officer Modifies Indoor Masking Requirement
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 36 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Health Officer Modifies Indoor Masking Requirement
County Issues Cold Weather Alert For SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
County Issues Cold Weather Alert For SCV
County Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is offering free guided Barnyard Tours at William S. Hart Regional Park.
County Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
March 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, "The Art of Healing," at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall.
March 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
County Parks, Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.
County Parks, Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate the sights, sounds, tastes and styles of cultures from around the world at the new “Celebrate” event series at the Canyon Country Community Center.
‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: