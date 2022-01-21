header image

1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Online Sees Candies ‘Yum-Raiser’
| Friday, Jan 21, 2022

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is holding a “Yum-Raiser” for Valentine’s Day. Safely and easily send boxes of chocolate for delivery to your friends and family from See’s Candies.

The deadline for orders is Jan. 28.

Click on the Yum-Raiser link and See’s will donate a portion of their profit from every purchase to Zonta of SCV.

You may also purchase toffee, peanut brittle, suckers, peppermints and gift cards. The last day to participate in the Yum-Raiser is Jan. 28 to help to support Zonta of SCV.

Zonta stands for women’s rights and believes in making the world a better place by empowering women. Join us at SCVZonta.org.

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club SCV is an organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta of SCV fundraisers fund local service projects and scholarships awarded to women in the community. Plus, community grants provide an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Zonta of SCV service projects includes Advocacy, Lifeforward, Girls Robotics, Red Dress Project, Zonta Empowers and Z Club.

Zonta of SCV scholarships awarded annually includes the Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund and Young Women In Public Affairs.

Evelyn Ku Named Henry Mayo’s VP, Chief Nursing Officer

Evelyn Ku Named Henry Mayo’s VP, Chief Nursing Officer
Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Evelyn Ku, MSN, RN, has been named Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
FULL STORY...

Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year

Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Fred Gruchalla, a veteran of the Vietnam War, received the 2020-2021 Veteran of the Year Award from the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge 2790 on Jan. 10.
FULL STORY...

Zonta SCV Accepting Applications for Wrage Scholarship

Zonta SCV Accepting Applications for Wrage Scholarship
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is now accepting applications for the annual Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarship. Deadline is March 30, 2022.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins

Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
FULL STORY...
