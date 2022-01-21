Zonta Club of SCV Holds Online Sees Candies ‘Yum-Raiser’

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is holding a “Yum-Raiser” for Valentine’s Day. Safely and easily send boxes of chocolate for delivery to your friends and family from See’s Candies.

The deadline for orders is Jan. 28.

Click on the Yum-Raiser link and See’s will donate a portion of their profit from every purchase to Zonta of SCV.

You may also purchase toffee, peanut brittle, suckers, peppermints and gift cards. The last day to participate in the Yum-Raiser is Jan. 28 to help to support Zonta of SCV.

Zonta stands for women’s rights and believes in making the world a better place by empowering women. Join us at SCVZonta.org.

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club SCV is an organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta of SCV fundraisers fund local service projects and scholarships awarded to women in the community. Plus, community grants provide an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Zonta of SCV service projects includes Advocacy, Lifeforward, Girls Robotics, Red Dress Project, Zonta Empowers and Z Club.

Zonta of SCV scholarships awarded annually includes the Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund and Young Women In Public Affairs.

