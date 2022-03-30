Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it’s annual “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer’s Market and the Valencia Library.

Since 2016 the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign has included a display of red dresses around the Santa Clarita Valley to symbolize the women who have lost their lives, in one year, to domestic violence in the Santa Clarita Valley. This year the campaign has eight red dresses on display.

The dresses are displayed outdoors, in public places, where they become animated by the wind and weather. A haunting and inescapable symbol of bloodshed in of our community. Residents can see these dresses at different locations throughout the SCV.

These bright red symbols are meant to remind us of the reality of domestic violence which is happening in our neighborhoods to our fellow residents and cannot be ignored. We must all strive to be “up-standers, and not bystanders,” meaning we all need to speak up if we see or hear of domestic and family violence happening.

Educational materials are available in English and Spanish. This program is in cooperation with the Domestic Violence Program of the Child and Family Center and the city of Santa Clarita.

The campaign continues through May 5. You can meet members of the Zonta Club of SCV and see the red dress project at the following locations:

April 4 Newhall Community Center

April 12 Santa Clarita Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway

April 20 and April 21 College of the Canyons

April 25 Canyon Country Library

April 26 Santa Clarita City Hall

April 28 Canyon Country Community Center

May 1 Santa Clarita Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway

May 5 Old Town Newhall Library Library

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta International is a leading nonprofit global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has raised more than $45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

For more information visit Zonta of SCV.

