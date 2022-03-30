header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
| Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it’s annual “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer’s Market and the Valencia Library.

Since 2016 the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign has included a display of red dresses around the Santa Clarita Valley to symbolize the women who have lost their lives, in one year, to domestic violence in the Santa Clarita Valley. This year the campaign has eight red dresses on display.

The dresses are displayed outdoors, in public places, where they become animated by the wind and weather. A haunting and inescapable symbol of bloodshed in of our community. Residents can see these dresses at different locations throughout the SCV.

These bright red symbols are meant to remind us of the reality of domestic violence which is happening in our neighborhoods to our fellow residents and cannot be ignored. We must all strive to be “up-standers, and not bystanders,” meaning we all need to speak up if we see or hear of domestic and family violence happening.

Educational materials are available in English and Spanish. This program is in cooperation with the Domestic Violence Program of the Child and Family Center and the city of Santa Clarita.

The campaign continues through May 5. You can meet members of the Zonta Club of SCV and see the red dress project at the following locations:

April 4 Newhall Community Center
April 12 Santa Clarita Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway
April 20 and April 21 College of the Canyons
April 25 Canyon Country Library
April 26 Santa Clarita City Hall
April 28 Canyon Country Community Center
May 1 Santa Clarita Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway
May 5 Old Town Newhall Library Library

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta International is a leading nonprofit global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has raised more than $45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

For more information visit Zonta of SCV.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign

Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind

Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
The Guide Dogs for the Blind Santa Clarita, CA Puppy Club is looking for volunteer puppy raisers. Are you inspired to help people who are blind or visually impaired gain greater independence?
FULL STORY...

Sam Dixon Health Center Receives $303,870 Grant

Sam Dixon Health Center Receives $303,870 Grant
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. received a $303,870 grant from the Department of Healthcare Services to increase access to Behavioral Health services, particularly for the low-income and uninsured.
FULL STORY...

April 30: YMCA Healthy Kids Day Free Day of Play for L.A.

April 30: YMCA Healthy Kids Day Free Day of Play for L.A.
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Healthy Kids Day, a free Day of Play for L.A., is open to the entire community on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out

April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
Tuesday COVID Update: Second Booster Shots Available March 30 in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven additional deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,626, county case totals to 2,831,655 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,239 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Update: Second Booster Shots Available March 30 in L.A. County
Alert Issued: Cold Temperatures Expected in Parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Alert Issued: Cold Temperatures Expected in Parts of Los Angeles County
CalArts Trustee Clark Spencer Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’
California Institute of the Arts Trustee Clark Spencer won the Academy Award for Animated Feature Film for "Encanto" at the 94th annual Academy Awards held Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
CalArts Trustee Clark Spencer Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’
April 20: Vendors Invited to City of Santa Clarita Vendor Outreach Event
The City of Santa Clarita invites current and prospective vendors to attend an outreach event on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., to learn the basics of doing business with the city. Vendors specializing in all areas of business, including printing, promotional items, construction, engineering consulting and janitorial supplies, are welcome to attend the event, which will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.
April 20: Vendors Invited to City of Santa Clarita Vendor Outreach Event
Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program! This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Conference Champs Canyons Women’s Tennis Finishes Season Undefeated
Already crowned champions of the Western State Conference, College of the Canyons completed its undefeated run through the conference schedule with a dominant 8-1 road win at Glendale College on March 22.
Conference Champs Canyons Women’s Tennis Finishes Season Undefeated
L.A. County Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect until Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall in Southern California Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas in Los Angeles County are likely to contaminate ocean waters at, and around, discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
L.A. County Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect until Thursday
Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens
Nearly an inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, March 28 required the city of Santa Clarita to close the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita due to wet track conditions and the Santa Clarita Skate Park.
Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
On March 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors designated Camp Scott as one of the facilities to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders, including those convicted of murder and rape. The County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will discuss the Board of Supervisors' actions, including the repurposing of Camp Scott, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30.
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, revealed Monday a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
(CN) — The Golden State is outpacing the rest of the nation in job creation, according to the latest jobs report from the state Employment Development Department that suggests the state is recovering from the ravages of the pandemic-induced business shutdowns of two years ago.
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Dancing is a good thing and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance as an important tool in successful aging and good health.
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes.
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: