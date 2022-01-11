Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs awards.

Three outstanding young women will earn awards offered to women are between 16 and 19 years of age (as of April 1, 2022) who attend high schools, colleges and/or university within the Santa Clarita Valley area.

The applicants will have the opportunity to be awarded up to $1,000 each from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The first-place winner will also be eligible for Zonta’s District 9 award of $1,500 and then onward to Zonta International for an additional $5,000 for a potential total of $7,500.

The goal of the Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs.

Candidates should have a commitment to the volunteer sector including evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

“Public affairs” refers to all aspects of community life where decisions are made about issues that relate to communities in which people work and live. In order for more women to be represented in key decision-making positions worldwide, Zonta encourages young women to pursue careers or seek leadership positions in public policy making, government, volunteer organizations and further their education with these aims in view.

Applications are now available and must be completed and returned to the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley by February 25, 2022.

For more information, including application guidelines visit the Zonta Club of SCV.

