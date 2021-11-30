Zonta Club SCV Hosting Human Trafficking Webinar

Zonta Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley and Burbank have partnered to host a Human Trafficking webinar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., via Zoom.

The webinar will bring awareness and educate the community about what we can do to help stop human trafficking. It will have a panel of speakers from Department of Homeland Security, California Attorney General’s office, and the I-5 Freedom Network (a local advocacy organization).

This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about human trafficking and what can we do. Please be aware that we will be discussing mature topics and we advise participants to keep minors away from this conversation.

Note: Advanced reservations are required by registering at [here].

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women began in November 2012. To learn more and join the campaign, please visit www.zontasaysno.com. Zonta International’s ongoing efforts to end violence against women and girls at the international level are carried out through the Zonta International Strategies to end Violence Against Women (ZISVAW) program and through Zonta’s partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than US$9.5 million has been provided to support projects to prevent and end violence against women and girls in 46 countries.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, eco-nomic opportunities and safe living conditions.

Support Zonta by attending new series. To reserve your spot or to see more details, visit Zonta’s website at www.scvzonta.org/advocacy and look for “Zonta Empowers.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...