header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 2
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Zonta Club SCV Hosting Human Trafficking Webinar
| Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Human Trafficking

Zonta Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley and Burbank have partnered to host a Human Trafficking webinar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., via Zoom.

The webinar will bring awareness and educate the community about what we can do to help stop human trafficking. It will have a panel of speakers from Department of Homeland Security, California Attorney General’s office, and the I-5 Freedom Network (a local advocacy organization).

This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about human trafficking and what can we do. Please be aware that we will be discussing mature topics and we advise participants to keep minors away from this conversation.

Note: Advanced reservations are required by registering at [here].

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women began in November 2012. To learn more and join the campaign, please visit www.zontasaysno.com. Zonta International’s ongoing efforts to end violence against women and girls at the international level are carried out through the Zonta International Strategies to end Violence Against Women (ZISVAW) program and through Zonta’s partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than US$9.5 million has been provided to support projects to prevent and end violence against women and girls in 46 countries.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, eco-nomic opportunities and safe living conditions.

Support Zonta by attending new series. To reserve your spot or to see more details, visit Zonta’s website at www.scvzonta.org/advocacy and look for “Zonta Empowers.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Ten Reasons to Support the SCV Education Foundation on Giving Tuesday

Ten Reasons to Support the SCV Education Foundation on Giving Tuesday
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
For years, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has provided support to community’s schools, teachers and students through literacy programs, events, scholarships, grants and more.
FULL STORY...

Zonta Club SCV Hosting Human Trafficking Webinar

Zonta Club SCV Hosting Human Trafficking Webinar
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday

Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Circle of Hope is joining the national day of generosity, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1.
FULL STORY...

Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo

Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes. 
FULL STORY...

SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule

SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Sports skate has announced its Thanksgiving week ice schedule.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: First Case of Omicron Detected in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
Thursday COVID Roundup: First Case of Omicron Detected in L.A. County
Spectrum Real Estate Closes on $3.5M Sale of Valencia Office Building
Andrew Ghassemi, senior vice president of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of a Class-A office building in Valencia.
Spectrum Real Estate Closes on $3.5M Sale of Valencia Office Building
Interstate 5 Improvement Project Breaks Ground in Santa Clarita
Metro Los Angeles celebrated the groundbreaking Wednesday for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, which will improve the operations and safety of the I-5 freeway for motorists in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Interstate 5 Improvement Project Breaks Ground in Santa Clarita
Learn How to Wrap Gifts Like a Pro Thanks to JCI Santa Clarita
Do you take the easy route with a bag and tissue paper because your wrapping job looks like a crumpled mess?
Learn How to Wrap Gifts Like a Pro Thanks to JCI Santa Clarita
DMV Extending Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
Commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and February 2022, are automatically extended through Feb. 28, 2022, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday.
DMV Extending Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2021
We are in the home stretch of the holiday season. I hope you have made plans to safely celebrate with family and friends. I also want to encourage you to keep safety in mind when shopping for that perfect gift for your loved ones.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2021
La Mesa Teacher Wins Fall 2021 Teacher Grant
La Mesa Junior High 8th graders will soon be building water bottle rockets as part of their science program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2021 Teacher Grant program.
La Mesa Teacher Wins Fall 2021 Teacher Grant
Adoption Fees Waived Through End of the Year
Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control is celebrating the 'Paw"lidays by offering the gift of a new furry friend. 
Adoption Fees Waived Through End of the Year
Artists Association Presents Oil Painting Showcase With Sharon Weaver
Santa Clarita Artists Association is pleased to showcase an oil painting demo by Sharon Weaver on Feb. 21, 2022.
Artists Association Presents Oil Painting Showcase With Sharon Weaver
Sheriff Station Seeks Donations For 2021 Holiday Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has once again begun collecting toys as part of the Annual Holiday Toy Drive.
Sheriff Station Seeks Donations For 2021 Holiday Toy Drive
Adventure Awaits At Public Library This December
The Santa Clarita Public Library turning the page towards a new month with events and programs for all to enjoy.
Adventure Awaits At Public Library This December
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Variant Detected in Northern California
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 18new deaths and 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,128 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Variant Detected in Northern California
Dec. 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Miss Britt & Woogie Wilcox, CJ May
Tune in for the premiere of the final episode and season 3 finale of SCVTV's music show -- Soundcheck -- showcasing the rock sounds of the dynamic duo Miss Britt & Woogie Wilcox, and acoustic stylings of CJ May in a live, on-location performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum that will be broadcast on all of SCVTV's platforms this Thursday.
Dec. 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Miss Britt & Woogie Wilcox, CJ May
Santa Clarita International Film Festival’s Opening Night Coming Soon
It's December which means the return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner. 
Santa Clarita International Film Festival’s Opening Night Coming Soon
Ten Reasons to Support the SCV Education Foundation on Giving Tuesday
For years, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has provided support to community’s schools, teachers and students through literacy programs, events, scholarships, grants and more.
Ten Reasons to Support the SCV Education Foundation on Giving Tuesday
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – December 2021
It has been a true honor and a pleasure to serve as the Mayor of Santa Clarita this year.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – December 2021
Take A Seasonal Journey On The Holiday Light Tour
The holidays are here and Santa Clarita transit is welcoming residents and visitors to join them on a Holiday Light Tour. 
Take A Seasonal Journey On The Holiday Light Tour
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Wilk to Preside Over VIA’s 2022 Board Installation Luncheon
Join the Valley Industry Association Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:45 a.m., for its 2022 Board Installation Luncheon.
Wilk to Preside Over VIA’s 2022 Board Installation Luncheon
County Animal Care, Control Seeking ‘Giving Tuesday’ Donations
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation combats animal cruelty by paying for officer training, equipment, and supplies to enforce animal cruelty laws, rescue abused and neglected animals, and support prosecution of animal abusers.
County Animal Care, Control Seeking ‘Giving Tuesday’ Donations
EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been awarded the National Empowered Seal for its commitment to whole-child education by EVERFI.
EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’
Now that the Thanksgiving weekend has passed, I would like to reflect on what I am thankful for.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: