Zonta Club’s Upcoming Workshop Addresses Cyberbullying
| Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
Cyberbullying

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita’s Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care, and financial education. Subject Matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency.

LifeForward online workshops are being developed and the schedule is posted our website at www.SCVZonta.org/LifeForward.

Believe in your unlimited power and potential, Build the skills necessary to succeed, Be the powerful woman you are meant to be!

These online workshops will cover relevant topics that will help guide us through these unprecedented times; subject matter experts will address our fears, concerns and ways to emotionally adapt to our current way of life.

“Cyberbullying” will be presented via Zoom by Chris Jones, a licensed educational psychologist, on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10:00 a.m.

For Zoom registration, click [here].

In this workshop you will learn:

– What is Cyberbullying?

– How to help children navigate social experiences online

– Is your child a Cyberbully?

– Cyberbullying statistics

– How to help children who experience Cyberbullying

Speaker:

Chris Jones is a licensed educational psychologist and nationally certified school psychologist. He is co-founder of Dynamic Interventions and a school psychologist for iLEAD California. Jones co-authored Project Friendship, a research based anti-bully program that has been implemented in five school districts throughout Southern California.

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women began in November 2012. To learn more and join the campaign, please visit www.zontasaysno.com. Zonta International’s ongoing efforts to end violence against women and girls at the international level are carried out through the Zonta International Strategies to end Violence Against Women (ZISVAW) program and through Zonta’s partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than US$9.5 million has been provided to support projects to prevent and end violence against women and girls in 46 countries.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than $45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

For more info, visit https://www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward/ or call (661) 252-9351.
