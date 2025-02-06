Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available

Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships are intended to assist women aged 40 or older achieve independence following a life-altering event. Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 each, seek to cover costs associated with career and technical training or educational degrees.

Scholarships will vary in actual amounts, based on eligibility and qualifications.

Virginia Wrage was a dedicated and loved Zontian, mother and grandmother who, at the age of 50, faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change for her. Virginia applied for, and after a rigorous nine-month course, fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Two years later, Virginia was diagnosed with cancer. Before her death, she helped plan a fund that would assist other women through challenges such as those she faced. Since its inception in 1995, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund has aided more than 50 women in achieving their goals.

Each year, Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships are awarded to women who reside in the greater Santa Clarita Valley community, who demonstrate initiative, ambition and commitment to obtaining schooling or training to improve their life with gainful employment. The members of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley are honored to be able to assist women in the name of Virginia Wrage.

For full eligibility requirements and to download the application, please visit the website at www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund/.

Applications are due by April 2.

The preferred format for submission is electronic submission in PDF format to vwmf@scvzonta.org. If electronic submission is not available, completed applications, postmarked by the due date, may be mailed to Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, 23742 Lyons Ave. #220117, Newhall, CA 91322.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley was established locally to advance the status of women and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of empowering women. For the last 30 years, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship has been helping empower women in the Santa Clarita

Valley to achieve independence. Over the last 30 years, the Zonta Club of SCV Foundation and the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund have provided over $200,000 in Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships to women.

To apply visitt www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund/.

To learn more about how the Zonta Club of SCV is building a better world for women and girls, visit www.scvzonta.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...