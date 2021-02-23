header image

February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
| Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Zonta SCV

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women. Three winning applicants who attend local high schools or colleges and are 16-19 years of age on Thursday, April 1, 2021 will receive an award up to $1,000.

The 1st place winner will also have the potential to progress to Zonta’s District 9 award of $1,500 and Zonta International’s award of $5,000.

Statistics show about 40 percent of the world’s workforce is women; however, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an international organization of national parliaments, shows only 25.1 percent of all national parliamentarians were female as of October 2020.

According to the 2020 Gender Parity Index, women in the United States comprise 51 percent of the population but make up only 24 percent of the U.S. Senate, 27 percent of the U.S. House of Representatives, 30 percent of statewide offices, 29% of state legislative seats, and 22 percent of mayors in cities with populations over 30,000.

YWPA awards are presented to young women who demonstrate their leadership skills and are committed to public service and civic causes. Applicants who demonstrate evidence of the following are eligible to apply: 

– Active commitment to volunteerism

– Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid)

– Volunteer leadership achievements

– Knowledge of Zonta International and its programs

– Support for Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy

Applications are available at www.scvzonta.org and must be completed and returned to Zonta Club of SCV by Friday, March 5, 2021.
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22

ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
FULL STORY...

FYI Seeking Local ‘Allies’ to Support SCV Foster Youth

FYI Seeking Local ‘Allies’ to Support SCV Foster Youth
Friday, Feb 19, 2021
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A virtual training session will be held Wednesday, March 10 for interested volunteers.
FULL STORY...

SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery

SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
FULL STORY...

Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies

Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
Grocery and drug store workers are set to get “hero pay” after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the urgency ordinance during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Typically, sustainable landscapes preserve natural resources and are environmentally friendly.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 157 new deaths and 2,091 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 25,793 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall has plans to reopen in April, following the announcement it would be closing its doors after 47 years in business last year.
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District represents the Santa Clarita Valley, will introduce a motion Tuesday asking the Board of Supervisors to send a five-signature letter in support of Assembly Bill 420, a bipartisan bill by Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva and Suzette Martinez Valladares.
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Castaic Union School District (CUSD) was excited to welcome their Transitional Kindergarten-2nd grade students back to in-person instruction on Monday at Castaic Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, and Northlake Hills Elementary schools.
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Students in grades seven through 12 can’t yet return to school in Los Angeles County, but William S. Hart Union High School District board members want county and state officials to prioritize the vaccination of educators to prepare for reopening.
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Three toddlers were sent to the hospital after a car drove into a school building in Saugus Monday afternoon.
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 21 new deaths and 943 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths, bringing the hospital's total up to 140 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Helping our students stay on track to complete their goals remains our top priority. To that end, we are offering a wide variety of classes this spring designed to do just that.
Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Barger, Solis Push to Repurpose Commercial Property for Homeless Housing
At Tuesday’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger will introduce a motion, coauthored by Chair Hilda L. Solis, that looks to identify commercial property across the county that could be repurposed for critically needed temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness as well as for longterm affordable housing.
Barger, Solis Push to Repurpose Commercial Property for Homeless Housing
State Schools Chief Issues New Grading Guidelines for Distance Learners
California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday the release of grading guidelines that address assessing student progress and the ongoing issue of equity in distance and hybrid learning environments.
State Schools Chief Issues New Grading Guidelines for Distance Learners
Computer Lab Appointments Available at Valencia Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library's Valencia Branch's computer lab is available to residents in need of computer access for one hour per day with a library card on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Computer Lab Appointments Available at Valencia Library
SCV Sheriff’s Deputy Romo Honored with Procession
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Monday morning to honor Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo with a procession after his death last week.
SCV Sheriff’s Deputy Romo Honored with Procession
SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce launched its First Responder Gratitude Campaign on Monday to say “thank you” to our hospital workers, emergency first responders, and paramedics
SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign
13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, February 22:
13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
See Your Quote Displayed in Lights on The Main’s Marquee
The Main at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall invites residents to share their original quotes to be displayed on the marquee as part of #TheMAINquotes campaign.
See Your Quote Displayed in Lights on The Main’s Marquee
Additional B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant Cases Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), bringing the county's total of variant cases to 14.
Additional B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant Cases Confirmed in L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
