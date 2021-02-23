Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women. Three winning applicants who attend local high schools or colleges and are 16-19 years of age on Thursday, April 1, 2021 will receive an award up to $1,000.

The 1st place winner will also have the potential to progress to Zonta’s District 9 award of $1,500 and Zonta International’s award of $5,000.

Statistics show about 40 percent of the world’s workforce is women; however, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an international organization of national parliaments, shows only 25.1 percent of all national parliamentarians were female as of October 2020.

According to the 2020 Gender Parity Index, women in the United States comprise 51 percent of the population but make up only 24 percent of the U.S. Senate, 27 percent of the U.S. House of Representatives, 30 percent of statewide offices, 29% of state legislative seats, and 22 percent of mayors in cities with populations over 30,000.

YWPA awards are presented to young women who demonstrate their leadership skills and are committed to public service and civic causes. Applicants who demonstrate evidence of the following are eligible to apply:

– Active commitment to volunteerism

– Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid)

– Volunteer leadership achievements

– Knowledge of Zonta International and its programs

– Support for Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy

Applications are available at www.scvzonta.org and must be completed and returned to Zonta Club of SCV by Friday, March 5, 2021.

