Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership

In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia. The fabulous event focused on the gardening passion of in-coming president, Beth Ryan, with the theme “Growing Our Zonta Garden.” The room was festooned with massive bunches of vegetable-themed balloons and centerpieces of colorful watering cans filled with fresh flowers.

Special guests, Zonta past international president, Dr. Sharon Langenbeck, Zonta international District 9 lieutenant governor and governor-elect, Gloria Salas, and international director and area-director-elect, Britt Vaughan, joined fifty members, guests and friends to witness the installation of the in-coming officers and directors, Foundation trustees, and the nominating committee.

The first order of business was to celebrate and thank outgoing president Nicole Miller, who was presented with a stunning engraved crystal vase and the coveted Past President’s pin. She was also awarded certificates of accomplishment from the city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County and state governments. Under her leadership, our club has become known for our Z Clubs and Golden Z in local schools. Miller shared her thoughts about her presidency and her speech was met with a standing ovation and many minutes of applause.

The highlight of the evening was the prized Zontian of the Year Award, that was given by the three most recent recipients, Fran Fiel, Cindy Kittle and Cherise Moore. They surprised the crowd by veering from tradition and presented this special honor to Nicole Miller, the only time a president had ever been named. The announcement was met with thunderous applause.

Dr. Sharon Langenbeck stepped forward as installing officer and asked the in-coming Foundation Trustees, the nominating committee, and the club directors and officers to be sworn in. Each was given a garden-themed gift as a memento. Finally, the new president, Beth Ryan, was brought forward and sworn in.

“Beth, you have been elected as our president, and all the other past presidents are here to support you in your strategic plans. . . You are our master gardener,” Langenbeck said. “They train and develop other gardeners. . . We know you will nurture our club members.”

Langenbeck presented Ryan with a gardening set, gloves and packets of seeds to symbolize her responsibilities. Finally, Miller presented Ryan with the President’s Pin and gavel of leadership.

Ryan then shared her vision for the future of the club and the final half year of our club’s Golden Anniversary. She announced her theme for the biennium as “Every Opportunity is Golden”. Finally, she tapped the gavel to adjourn the wonderful evening.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley wishes its new president Beth Ryan luck and success as she leads our storied club for the new biennium.

For more information about the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, visit www.scvzonta.org.

