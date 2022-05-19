Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award

The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.

Alison Lindemann, nominated by Circle of Hope, was selected as the recipient of the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service.” This award recognizes and celebrates the life of Zonta Club member, Carmen Sarro, 1985 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, the first employee hired by the new city of Santa Clarita in 1987 and a volunteer who made a positive impact on the people and organizations of the SCV.

The 2022 Women in Service nominees and nominating organization: Caroline Bybee. SCV Senior Center; Marianne Cederlind, Carousel Ranch; Lynda Cook, Sunrise Rotary Club; Sue Endress, Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club; Tracy Hauser, Single Mothers Outreach; Sharlene Johnson, College of the Canyons Foundation; Jan Ladd, Assistance League of Santa Clarita; Alison Lindemann, Circle of Hope; Katherine Lujan, Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club; Cherise Moore, WiSH Foundation; Susan Pearsall, American Cancer Society; Debbie Quintana, Fostering Youth Independence; Stephanie Sewell, Soroptimist International of Valencia; Doreen Slater, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour; Sue Tweddell, Soroptimist International of Greater SCV; Debra Wallace, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center; Aida Weinstein, Child & Family Center and Sonja Wendt, American Association of University Women.

The celebration was held at The Centre, Santa Clarita.

For more information about Zonta Club of SCV and their programs visit Zonta of SCV.

