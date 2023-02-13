Zonta SCV Offering Young Women in Public Affairs Award

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to three outstanding young women. Three winning applicants who attend local high schools or colleges and are 16-19 years of age on April 1, will receive up to $1,000 each. The first place winner will progress to Zonta’s District 9 for a potential $5,000 award and recognition by Zonta International.

ZI believes that young women are the key to women’s advancement in the field of public service; the YWPA Award recognizes young women – ages 16-19 – for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes and encourages them to continue participation in public and political life

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global organization of national parliaments, shows 26.4% global percentage of women in parliament. The organization works to establish democracy, peace and cooperation among peoples. Women members demonstrate political leadership by working across party lines through parliamentary women’s caucuses—even in the most politically combative environments—and by championing issues of gender equality, such as the elimination of gender-based violence, parental leave and childcare, pensions, gender-equality laws, and electoral reform.

The United States 2022 census data shows a population of 50.47 % women and 49.5% males – however, the nationwide 2022 General Parity Index.

(GPI) increased by only .2% to 26.8% . This GPI score reflects women’s recent electoral successes at the local, state, and national levels. As of June 2022, there were 28% women in U.S. Congress.

Applicants, who demonstrate evidence of the following, are eligible to apply:

– Active commitment to volunteerism.

– Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid).

– Volunteer leadership achievements.

– Knowledge of Zonta International and its programs.

– Support in Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Applications, available at www.zontascv.org, must be completed and returned to the Zonta Club of (SCV) by Feb. 24, 2023 via email ywpa@scvzonta.org. or mail to 23742 Lyons Ave, #220117, Newhall. CA 91322. Guidance counselors are available at all schools and colleges to assist you with involvement in any of the activities identified above.

Make a plan! Submit an application! Win an award!

