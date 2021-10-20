Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to join their Empower Hour by The i-5 Freedom Network, a non profit anti Human Trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern day slavery, what it looks like and what the community can do about it.

This round table discussion hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s advocacy committee is the first one of The “Zonta Empowers: Take Action” series that will be offered several times a year.

Starting with the i-5 Freedom Network’s discussion about Human Trafficking, the series will feature topics like PTSD, intimate stalking and many others that will help our community understand topics that can be difficult to discuss. The Zonta club of Santa Clarita is pleased to collaborate with many organizations locally that share their mission.

This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about Human Trafficking and what can they do. Be aware that the discussion will be on mature topics and participants are advised to keep minors away from this conversation.

The event is planned for Oct. 25, from 6-7 p.m. over zoom. Tickets are free but advanced reservations are required by registering at the event link.

To reserve your spot or to see more details, visit the website and look for “Zonta Empowers”. #ZontaEmpowers

