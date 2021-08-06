header image

1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Zonta SCV to Host ‘Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST’
| Thursday, Aug 5, 2021
LUNAFEST

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley and its Foundation announce, “Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST,” a new project to improve educational and career opportunities in the entertainment industry for women in SCV.

Zonta’s innovative program includes two events.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, a celebration will take place in Newhall on the City Parking Rooftop. It will be followed by the exclusive screening of the 2021 LUNAFEST, seven short films by award-winning women film makers, by and about women, rated equal, at the Newhall Laemmle Theater.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Zonta will also present a morning conference at College of the Canyons University Center, featuring industry professionals designed to help local women get in and get ahead in the local film and related industries,

Since 1974, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the SCV and around the world. The club has been empowering women through service and advocacy, grants and scholarships.

The new “Women in Film” project will advance women in the male-dominated industries associated with film, media and entertainment in the Los Angeles County area.

Did you know that about half of the filming in L.A. County takes place in the Santa Clarita Valley?

Did you know that many SCV entertainment industry companies are owned, operated, or managed by women?

Did you know that many SCV women work as studio executives, producers, directors, animators, guild members, location managers, media storage managers, product placement managers, prop masters, stuntwomen, and more?

Zonta invites participation in this new and exciting program in several ways:

First, the Zonta Club of the SCV requests nomination for recognition at the Celebration of the local women already serving in leadership positions in the entertainment industry and related businesses. A fillable nomination form is available at scvzonta.org/LUNAFEST.

Second, the Zonta Club of SCV invites you to attend and support the celebration which includes the 2021 LUNAFEST screening, to honor local Industry leaders and enjoy the work of award-winning women film makers. The celebration will feature a stunning view of the Santa Clarita Valley along with a glittering wine and mimosa bar and small plate hors d’oeuvres, immediately followed by the LUNAFEST screening at the adjacent Newhall Laemmle Theaters. Individual tickets for the Celebration and LUNAFEST screening are $100, and sponsorships are available.

Third, the Zonta Club of SCV invites local women who wish to get into or get ahead in the entertainment industry to attend its free conference, with panel discussions on paths to enter the industry and ways to succeed. A LUNAFEST screening will be presented. The conference is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required at LUNAFEST@scvzonta.org. #SCVWomenInFilm #SCVLUNAFEST

For more information go to SCVZonta.org/LUNAFEST.
