Zonta SCV’s Empower Hour to Address Human Trafficking

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Empower Hour on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:00 p.m., via Zoom, where ZOE International – another local nonprofit organization – will discuss human trafficking.

ZOE works to end child trafficking in three ways: prevention, rescue, and restoration. Their goal is to rescue children from human traffickers and provide them with opportunities and support for a new path and future.

This round table discussion hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Advocacy Committee. The “Zonta Empowers: Take Action” series that will be offered several times a year and has highlighted subjects like human trafficking and PTSD We will have future discussions that feature topics like child marriage, intimate stalking and many others that will help our community understand topics that can be difficult to discuss. We are pleased to collaborate with many organizations locally that share our mission.

During the Empower Hour we will be focusing on prevention and how Zoe rescues child from trafficking.

This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about Human Trafficking and what can we do. Please be aware that we will be discussing mature topics and we advise participants to keep minors away from this conversation.

**Advanced reservations are required by registering at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtf-GgrzgrE9KQBxNzEKUPex1MnZ2J0Od_

ZOE, which is a Greek word meaning “life,” was founded in the United States as a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization in 2002 by Michael and Carol Hart. The Harts founded ZOE International in response to their commitment to share knowledge with those who had not heard and their passion to rescue orphans and other vulnerable children from human trafficking. The Harts sold their custom home and most of their possessions; set up headquarters in Santa Clarita, and moved to Thailand where the problem of human trafficking was steadily growing.

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women began in November 2012. To learn more and join the campaign, please visit www.zontasaysno.com. Zonta International’s ongoing efforts to end violence against women and girls at the international level are carried out through the Zonta International Strategies to end Violence Against Women (ZISVAW) program and through Zonta’s partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than US$9.5 million has been provided to support projects to prevent and end violence against women and girls in 46 countries.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than $45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, eco-nomic opportunities and safe living conditions.

Please support our new series by attending. To reserve your spot or to see more details, visit our website at www.scvzonta.org/advocacy and look for “Zonta Empowers.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...