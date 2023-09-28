Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023. The Zonta Club of SCV has been named a 2023 Club of Excellence by Zonta International for their accomplishments in membership recruitment.
Over the past year, the Zonta Club of SCV has welcomed an astounding 26 new members, a 65% increase in the club’s membership. These new members form a diverse group of powerful women ready to make inroads into the global issues of women’s inequality with a specific focus on community issues such as: violence against women, educational opportunities for women and girls, addressing the existence of occupational glass ceilings for women and much more.
Nicole Miller, club president, applauds the membership committee and its chair, Lois Bauccio, for this significant accomplishment.
“The committee this year has identified new leaders in our community who will bring a fresh approach to our club’s proud legacy and help us to build a better world for women and girls,” Miller said.
For 104 years, Zonta International (“ZI”) has always been a place for globally minded individuals to connect, collaborate and demand change.
“We thrive because of the efforts of clubs like yours,” said Ute Scholz, Zonta International president of Germany. “The environment you are providing is welcoming and inspiring. You should be proud of what you have achieved.”
The Zonta Club of SCV will be recognized for this accomplishment at the ZI District 9 Conference in October and again at the ZI Convention in Brisbane, Australia in summer of 2024.
For information on the Zonta Club of SCV and how you can build a better world for women and girls, visit the club’s website at www.scvzonta.org.
