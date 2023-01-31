Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues

A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues – divorce, child custody, and support.”
This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom (instructions below).
Tressa Lacy, adjunct accounting professor and business owner, will provide important information and address basics about calculating income taxes and errors that could cost money. James P .Reape, Esq. co-founder and Managing Shareholder at Reape- Rickett Law Firm will talk about the difference between divorce and legal separation, legal vs. physical child custody, and child support basics and modifying existing orders.
Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org. Pre-registration is not required -but for those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops or require free childcare, please contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call SMO (661) 288- 0117; the number of children must be registered at least one week in advance. Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request – lifeforward@scvzonta.org.
Upcoming workshops in the series will help attendees manage money, work with feelings of anxiety, and obtain personal growth.
A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward as well as recordings of past workshops are available for viewing.
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the "Power of One" award at their inaugural Women's Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
