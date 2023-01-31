Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues

A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues – divorce, child custody, and support.”

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom (instructions below).

Tressa Lacy, adjunct accounting professor and business owner, will provide important information and address basics about calculating income taxes and errors that could cost money. James P .Reape, Esq. co-founder and Managing Shareholder at Reape- Rickett Law Firm will talk about the difference between divorce and legal separation, legal vs. physical child custody, and child support basics and modifying existing orders.

Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org. Pre-registration is not required -but for those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops or require free childcare, please contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call SMO (661) 288- 0117; the number of children must be registered at least one week in advance. Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request – lifeforward@scvzonta.org.