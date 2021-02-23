header image

February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Monday, Feb 22, 2021

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly year since College of the Canyons transitioned to remote learning as a result of COVID-19. We have learned so much along the way and continue to adapt to meet the various needs of our students.

Helping our students stay on track to complete their goals remains our top priority. To that end, we are offering a wide variety of classes this spring designed to do just that.

 

While the spring 2021 semester has already begun, is it too late to register for a class? Absolutely not. More than 200 short-term classes will be offered in a wide variety of subjects, including Business, Sociology, Math, Welding, Photography, Sociology, Psychology, Business, and Culinary Arts.

 

Do any of these classes transfer to four-year schools? Of course. As an accredited institution, COC’s courses transfer to most four-year colleges and universities. This spring is the perfect time for students to enroll in a class that will help them transfer to a four-year school or gain certification in a specialized field.

 

What are the benefits of taking short-term classes? The greatest benefit is that short-term classes allow students to complete one course a month and maintain momentum toward completing a degree. By taking a course a month, students can focus solely on one class, which greatly increases their chances of academic success. If you’re unable to commit to a full semester right now, a short-term class might be the solution for you.

 

What other types of classes are available this spring? For those looking to learn a new skill, explore personal interests or complete their high school education, classes are also still available at the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL). PPL classes provide lifelong learning opportunities to residents of all ages and skill levels. And they come at no cost to students.

From English as a Second Language (ESL), to career skills courses in time management and strategic job search, there is something for everyone. Registration is still underway for more than 40 PPL classes, some which have start dates as late as May 10.

 

How will classes be taught this semester? Due to the ongoing pandemic, classes will be taught online through Canvas or Zoom video conferencing, or a combination of the two platforms. This remote format gives students more flexibility and control over their education than ever before, especially when juggling work and family responsibilities. Many of the 8-week short-term classes have start dates throughout the months of February, March and even in April.

 

How can I sign up? Visit https://www.canyons.edu/studentservices/enrollmentservices/ to get started.  Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

Students who choose to enroll in a short-term class at the college will also have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” prior to the upcoming summer session registration period.

 

Will there be more classes added later in the spring semester? Yes! Make sure to check www.canyons.edu regularly to view new class offerings.

It’s never too soon to get a start on your future! Remember – the decisions you make today set the stage for the future.

 

Dr. Dianne Van Hook serves as chancellor of College of the Canyons.

 

 
