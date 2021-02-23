Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Feb 22, 2021
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021
|
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 21 new deaths and 943 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths, bringing the hospital's total up to 140 deaths since the pandemic began.
|
Helping our students stay on track to complete their goals remains our top priority. To that end, we are offering a wide variety of classes this spring designed to do just that.
|
At Tuesday’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger will introduce a motion, coauthored by Chair Hilda L. Solis, that looks to identify commercial property across the county that could be repurposed for critically needed temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness as well as for longterm affordable housing.
|
California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday the release of grading guidelines that address assessing student progress and the ongoing issue of equity in distance and hybrid learning environments.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library's Valencia Branch's computer lab is available to residents in need of computer access for one hour per day with a library card on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Monday morning to honor Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo with a procession after his death last week.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce launched its First Responder Gratitude Campaign on Monday to say “thank you” to our hospital workers, emergency first responders, and paramedics
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, February 22:
|
The Main at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall invites residents to share their original quotes to be displayed on the marquee as part of #TheMAINquotes campaign.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), bringing the county's total of variant cases to 14.
|
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
|
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
|
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
|
The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports on Feb. 19 in an effort to help communities reduce transmission while still being able to remain physically active.
|
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 150 new deaths and 2,459 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported one new death bringing the total up to 138 deaths since the pandemic began.
|
During a special one-hour board meeting Thursday night, the Saugus Union School District’s governing board voted to begin the process of bringing the majority of the district’s students back to their elementary school classrooms for in-person instruction.
|
The city is making its next step for reopening the ice rink in Valencia: Who will manage the 93,000-square-foot facility on Smyth Drive?
|
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint Holdings LLC, issued a call to action Friday before a virtual summit of business leaders for the public and private sector to work together more than ever, as economic recovery efforts continue amid the pandemic.
|
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A virtual training session will be held Wednesday, March 10 for interested volunteers.
|
Grocery and drug store workers in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, such as in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, could soon have extra dollars in their pockets for their frontline work during the pandemic.
|
During another informational session Wednesday on the Hart High School Indians mascot, the William S. Hart Union High School District’s board heard from a representative of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it will extend its public comment period for the Saugus Aquifer Non-Time Critical Removal Action to March 19 and will host a second virtual public meeting on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m.
|
Thousands of people gathered at Central Park more than a year ago to honor the victims of the deadly Saugus High School shooting. Today, those victims’ names are officially part of the entrance to the place where the community came together to mourn.
|
Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, has introduced Senate Bill 520 co-authored by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. The measure would give the public a second opportunity to weigh in on large projects approved more than 30 years ago before those projects can move forward.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.