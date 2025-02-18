Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent

Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.

The Zumper Los Angeles Metro Area Report analyzed active listings last month across metro cities to highlight the most and least expensive cities and those with the fastest-growing rents. The California one-bedroom median rent was $2,098 in January.

The median asking rent is the estimated middle price from a range of low to high rental prices. This indicates that half of the properties rent for less and half rent for more.

Zumper ranked 27 cities across Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and San Bernardino counties in its report.

Zumper is an online platform used for finding rental apartments, allowing users to search for listings, schedule tours and submit applications through the website or app.

Beverly Hills ranked as the most expensive city with one-bedrooms priced at $3,660.

Santa Monica was the second priciest, with rent at $3,400.

Newport Beach ranked third, with rent at $3,350.

Santa Clarita was ranked 10th. The price of one-bedroom units grew 5.9% to $2,330, while two-bedroom units fell 0.7% to $2,950.

San Bernardino was the most affordable city with one-bedrooms priced at $1,480.

Corona ranked as the second least expensive, with rent at $1,520.

Lancaster was third, with rent at $1,680.

Chart of year-over-year rent price changes in LA metro cities

The Fastest Growing Year-to-Year

Beverly Hills had the fastest growing rent, up 22% since this time last year.

Santa Clarita saw rent climb 9.4%, making it the second fastest growing.

Ventura was third, with rent increasing by 8%.

The Fastest Growing Month-to-Month

Beverly Hills experienced the largest monthly growth rate, up 6.1%.

Santa Clarita was second, with rent climbing 5.9%.

Newport Beach ranked third, with rent increasing by 4% last month.

The Zumper Los Angeles Metro Report analyzed active listings that hit the market ub January. Listings are aggregated by city to calculate median asking rents.

To view the entire Zumper report visit www.zumper.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca#rent-report.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...