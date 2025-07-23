Zumper: Santa Clarita Rent Grew 6.1% From Previous Month

|
California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference announcing that the California Department of Justice has filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to place Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls under a court-appointed receivership.
The Valley Industry Association is proud to announce two exciting new expansions to its signature Connecting to Success program, reflecting the organization’s continued commitment to inclusive education and workforce readiness.
In 2024, thieves stole 176,230 vehicles in California, down from nearly 203,000 in 2023 — a decrease of more than 13%.
Zumper has released its Los Angeles Metro Area Report detailing several factors across 26 cities.
On July 10, 20205, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 45-year-old male parolee at large at a hotel on the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Bras for a Cause.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the County’s first-ever historic district and landmark designation in Altadena.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets. Since June 10, 15 dogs have been relinquished because their owners were deported for immigration-related matters.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) led the California Congressional delegation in a moment of silence on the House floor in Washington D.C. on Monday, July 21, to honor Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn.
A matching gift of up to $500,000 from California State University, Northridge alumnus Harvey Bookstein, and his wife Harriet, is enabling the university to expand its lactation program so it can train students to become nationally certified lactation counselors.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in collaboration with Ray Rhodes and Out Ventures will host "Out On the Mountain," an LGBTQ+ Private Party, 6 p.m.- midnight, Friday, Aug. 22.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission unanimously elected Commissioner Hans Johnson to serve as its new Chair. It also reelected Commissioner Luis S. Garcia, Ph.D. and elected Commissioner Arthur Calloway II to serve as Co-Vice Chairs. They will serve through fiscal year 2025-2026.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Castaic Animal Care Center, will host a community Pet Adoption Day on Thursday, July 24 at Bridgeport Park from 9 a.m. to noon.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards. A number of nominations were earned by California Institute of the Arts alumni for their excellence in producing, cinematography, animation, production design and lighting.
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 4.
The California Department of Transportation has announced the start of a series of extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
The Hart District Trail Crew is a program within the William S. Hart Union High School District that provides students with a two-week paid summer work experience in trail building and maintenance.
During National Immunization Awareness Month in August, the California Department of Public Health is highlighting the importance of routine vaccines as students return to school.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has introduced the Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act with Reps. Jay Obernolte (CA-23), Vince Fong (CA-20), and Lou Correa (CA-46).
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is seeking artists for its Pop Up Anything Goes Art Show, back by popular demand, weekends, Aug. 1-3 and 8-10.
The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host "Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree," 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.
