Zumper: Santa Clarita Rent Grew 6.1% From Previous Month

Zumper has released its Los Angeles Metro Area Report detailing several factors across 26 cities.

The Report analyzed active listings last month across metro cities to highlight the most and least expensive cities and those with the fastest growing rents. The California one bedroom median rent was $2,090 last month.

Santa Clarita was ranked 15th most expensive city to rent, with one bedroom apartments averaging lower that the state median.

Highlights



The Fastest Growing (Y/Y%)

–Fullerton had the fastest growing rent, up 6.1% since this time last year.

–Santa Clarita saw rent climb 4.5%, making it the second fastest growing.

–Pasadena was third, with rent increasing by 4.4%.

The Fastest Growing (M/M%)

–Santa Clarita experienced the largest monthly growth rate, up 6.1%.

–West Hollywood was second, with rent climbing 5%.

–Huntington Beach ranked third, with rent increasing by 4.6% last month.

